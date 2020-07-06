Gutfeld on the bloody 4th

As statues fall to the woke joy of the media, what about real people?

When they fall, does the media make a sound?

In New York City over the weekend, 63 people were shot.

SEATTLE PROTESTER HIT BY CAR ON CLOSED HIGHWAY DIES, SECOND REMAINS IN SERIOUS CONDITION, OFFICIALS SAY

Shootings are up 200 percent. In Chicago, 75 were shot, 14 killed.

Some including kids.

You can’t pin it on a cop, so what's the media to do? Gossip about another Trump bio?

Here's Atlanta's mayor, on the mayhem.

You can't blame this on the police officer. You can’t say that this is about criminal justice reform // we're doing each other more harm than any police officer on this force.// you shot and killed a baby// if you want people to take us seriously, and you don’t want us to lose this movement, then we can’t lose each other in this.//

Now, who could've predicted this?

Us -- along with most Americans -- not counting CNN or the New York Times.

When politicians desert the police -- because they fear the media and its beloved mob -- violence will grow.

And pleas for peace mean nothing to a press, who see that story as a distraction from their profit model of division.

Take this incident in Seattle.

A protester killed by a car, in the middle of a highway, in the middle of the night.

The media was ready for another explosive, rage-making story.

But hold on -- the driver is not white!

So ABC focused on the car -- a "luxury car" -- rather than policies that allowed such tragedies to happen: a takeover of a highway, much like the takeover of city blocks, leads to harm.

Lawlessness creates victims on all sides.

We must return to our senses. Our senses tell us, law and order saves lives while the anarchy imposed by the left takes them.

The media knows this, but they can't let it thwart their own story.

Their sin of identity politics -- to collate only by race -- means they cannot condemn bad people who might not be white -- while condemning all white people for being just that.

And this will get worse.

The left and the media will continue to profit. As those they claim to protect, will continue to suffer.

The press made this bed. But other people are dying in it.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld's monologue on "The Five" on July 6, 2020.

