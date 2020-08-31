Sean Hannity claims media, top Democrats are 'running cover for a far-left mob'

Democratic lawmakers and the mainstream media are "running cover" for the "far-left mob" of violent demonstrators and rioters that have been destroying cities across the country and assaulting members of law enforcement, Sean Hannity argued Monday.

"The media mob tried their best to cover up all of this, this massive wave of violence," the "Hannity" host said. "They compared Seattle's CHOP zone to a street festival while they are being corrected on live TV ...

"CNN wonders why people chant 'CNN sucks'."

Clips played by the host included a claim by former Clinton White House staffer Keith Boykin that "it is the Trump supporters who are out here causing mayhem" as well as a snippet of an interview with House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., in which he claimed that Antifa is "a myth being spread only in Washington DC."

"Senator Cory Booker [told] activists to get up in the face of their political enemies. So too did Congresswoman Maxine Waters," Hannity continued. "Kamala Harris [said] riots 'aren't going to stop and shouldn't stop.'

"And just a few days ago, Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi called Republicans 'enemies of the state'".