Hannity claims Biden picked Harris as running mate because she's 'a favorite of the radical far-left'

Former Vice President Joe Biden and his newly minted running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif. used to be bitter rivals, but "it's amazing how things change in election years," Sean Hannity observed Wednesday.

"It was only a few months ago that Kamala Harris was heavily suggesting that Joe Biden was a racist and a sexist ..." Hannity said, "so why would Joe Biden pick a running mate who all but pretty much called him racist over and over again?"

Harris made her mark on the presidential race during the very first primary debate, when she publically called out Biden for touting his work with segregationist senators and his opposition to enforced integration busing. In April 2019, Harris also expressed support for a number of women who accused the presumptive Democratic nominee of inappropriate touching.

"Why would he pick someone who said 'I believe Biden's sexual misconduct accuser?' Well," Hannity argued, "the answer is simple. Senator Harris is a favorite of the radical far-left establishment."

Hannity later slammed the media for their portrayal of Harris as a moderate pick for Biden, casting them as "a cult of hatred."

"If you watch the other so-called news networks or read almost any paper in the country, you will never get the truth about Senator Harris..." Hannity said, "You will never hear about her radical positions and her radical record. They will lie to you day in and day out for the next 83 days and they will continue to push the lie that she is a pragmatic moderate.

"At this point, the mob, the media has absolutely zero self-respect and they don't concern themselves with anything that recognizes truth. They are now hard-core statist partisan Democrats that will say and do anything to beat Donald Trump. It's a cult of hatred, a psychosis."

