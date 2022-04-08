11 hallmarks of the 'Biden disaster' that will last more than a generation

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

There are so many things going wrong – and so many radically bad decisions being made – it would be useless to focus on just one issue for this column. Before we can solve anything, we need to go item-by-item to understand the insanity, incompetence, and destructiveness which historians will someday write defined the "Biden Disaster."

Many of these will show up in future columns. Each item represents a threat to America economically, in national security, or culturally. Many will take a generation or more to recover from or solve.

This list is not in any particular order because it is so destructive – and in some cases so weird – I’m not sure a specific sequence exists.

Taken together they represent a pattern that will alienate most Americans. If they come to define the modern Democratic Party, the Democrats may turn into a small minority faction for a generation or longer.

1. Inflation is out of control and about to get worse. The Biden administration’s spending policies are driving inflationary pressure as the Federal Reserve plans to expand an already bloated money supply to accommodate the left’s insatiable need for more cash. The stubborn policy against American oil and gas is guaranteeing pain at the pump and sending heating oil and fertilizer prices soaring. The loss of Ukraine and much of Russia as sources of food and fertilizer will guarantee higher food prices – which will cause more pain than gasoline prices.

2. Biden’s declaration that Putin should be tried as a war criminal feels good but is incredibly dangerous. Putin has more than 5,000 nuclear weapons, and he is adjusting the Russian economy to survive the sanctions. Biden will look impotent, and Putin will look like a vicious, brutal survivor.

3. Biden’s shallow dishonesty is further exposed by American reliance on Russia to get to a deal with Iran. The theocratic dictatorship will not deal directly with America, so our negotiations are handled through the Russian ambassador. Furthermore, the Russians are demanding we lift all sanctions on their business with Iran as a price for helping Biden get to a really bad deal with the world’s leading sponsor of terrorism.

4. Biden and the West continue to drag their feet on effective military aid to Ukraine. President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been Churchillian in his courage and determination. Biden is so pathetic he has made Neville Chamberlain look strong. Ukrainians die every day while American bureaucrats and politicians fail to get them the help they deserve.

5. Disney, like many large corporations is woke at home while kowtowing to the Chinese and other dictators. The profit-over-patriotism cycle in the big corporations will presently lead to a massive popular repudiation.

President Donald Trump in Michigan warned: "We should have zero tolerance for woke CEOs who get rich off the world's worst human rights abusers abroad while they push radical politics in our classrooms here at home. Giant corporations that do business in Communist China while they attack our values here in America should face a massive and crushing tax on all profits made in China. They should lose all tax breaks and all preferential treatment under U.S. law."

6. Biden is radically pro-transgender at the expense of women’s rights and is destroying Title IX protections for women in sports.

7. The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services flew the transgender flag last week. Congress should pass a bill that only the American flag, and state or host country flags, can be flown on government property, including embassies.

8. The left is introducing bills in Maryland and California that allow babies to be killed days after they are born (28 days in Maryland’s case). Pure direct infanticide is now part of the modern Democratic Party.

9. Democratic cities and George Soros funded district attorneys continue to lead to rising crime. So, Biden nominates a Supreme Court Justice who gives light sentences to convicted pedophiles. Democrats increasingly favor the criminal over the victim and the lawbreaker over the law enforcer.



10. The southern border is a disaster. To be clear: This disaster is not born of incompetence and its not inevitable. The Biden administration policy is to allow the maximum number of people to illegally enter the United States. In New York City and other leftwing jurisdictions there is growing pressure to let people who are here illegally vote. The upcoming rule to drop public health requirements while Americans are still required to wear masks on airplanes is another example of the passion Democrats have for hurting Americans and helping people who come here illegally.



11. President Biden clearly has cognitive challenges. Vice President Kamala Harris is clearly cognitively hopeless (and may be the dumbest person ever elected vice president).

These are dangerous times – and the problems are more historic than political.

America’s safety and survival are at stake. The current White House team is utterly incapable of managing this many simultaneous challenges.

