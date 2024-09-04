GUTFELD: Trump's not only willing to talk about his policies, but he'll talk to anyone, everyone, at any time

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So, Donald Trump gave an interview with scientist Lex Fridman yesterday. Now, it may not be the biggest news, but it does tell you that Trump's not only willing to talk about his policies, but he'll talk to anyone, everyone, at any time. He'll put everything out there, answer any questions, so you know who he really is. Now compare that to Harris. Imagine if they were real estate agents. Trump would take you on multiple house tours, show you every nook and cranny, the showerheads, the basement, the utility room. He'll show you the servant's entrance, which isn't a euphemism.

He might never shut up as he points out the woodwork in the crawl space, as you get more than everything you wanted to know before making an offer. Now compare that to Harris. If she were the agent, all you'd have is a single picture on the website, and it might look like this. But when you go to see it, it looks like this. See, Trump not only has nothing to hide, it wouldn't matter to him if he did. Hell, he'll tell you where he stands on anything. Even when bullets are flying, he still has to get the last word in. The Trump-Vance ticket has done about 37 interviews since last month, compared to only one for Harris and Walz.

So, wherever you stand politically, the fact that Trump will tell us what he intends to do in office makes him, right now, the far superior candidate. Well, that, and he didn't bang Willie Brown. But the truth is, Kamala is quite burdened by her past. Whether it was helping to destroy San Francisco, her bang-up job with our southern border or that she fakes phone calls like when Kilmeade calls me asking for money. Meanwhile, with Lex and Trump, Donald showed his usual flair for nuance. Like, is Kamala a Marxist?

DONALD TRUMP: Well, she's a Marxist.

LEX FRIDMAN: Her father's a Marxist, and she's...

DONALD TRUMP: That's a little unusual.

LEX FRIDMAN: Whenever we use terms like communism for her and I don't know if you know this, but some people call you a fascist.

DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, they do. So I figure it's alright to call them a communist. Yeah, they call me a lot worse than I call them.

There you go. Then Fridman bragged that he had a lot of friends.

LEX FRIDMAN: I have a lot of friends who are independent, many of whom like your policies, but they are troubled by what happened in the 2020 election and statements about widespread fraud. What can you say to those independent voters to help them decide who to vote for?

2024 SHOWDOWN: ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICAN LIZ CHENEY SAYS SHE'S BACKING KAMALA HARRIS

DONALD TRUMP: Right, I think the fraud was on the other side. I think the election was a fraud, and many people felt it was that, and they wanted answers. And when you can't challenge an election, you have to be able to challenge it.

Now Trump, makes a good point. Just because they don't let you prove something doesn't mean it isn't true. That's why, until you come to measure my height, I still assert I'm five foot seven. But what about UFOs? Of course, a lot of people are very interested in footage of UFOs.

LEX FRIDMAN: A lot of people are very interested in footage of UFOs. The Pentagon has released a few videos. And, there's been anecdotal reports from fighter pilots. So a lot of people want to know, will you help push the Pentagon to release more footage, which a lot of people claim is available?

DONALD TRUMP: Oh, yeah. Sure, I would do that. I'd love to do that. I have to do that.

See, now, it's not clear if Trump really believes UFOs, but he sees it's an apolitical issue where just being curious is a sure win because we all want to know. For example, are anal probes all they're cracked up to be? I'm still not convinced, aliens! Prove me wrong. Trump also suggested he'd release Jeffrey Epstein's entire client list.

LEX FRIDMAN: It's just very strange for a lot of people that the list of clients that went to the island has not been made public.

DONALD TRUMP: Yeah, it's very interesting, isn't it? Probably will be, by the way.

LEX FRIDMAN: So if you're able to....

DONALD TRUMP: I'd certainly take a look at it.

Maybe, finally, all those famous libs who claim they'll leave the country if Trump wins, actually will. He also pondered God. I wonder if he thinks our country is missing a lot of religion.

DONALD TRUMP: I think our country is missing a lot of religion. I think it really was a much better place with religion. It was some... It was almost a guide, you know. To a certain extent, it was a guide. You want to be good to people. Without religion, there's no real... There are no guardrails. I'd love to see us get back to religion, more religion in this country.

HARRIS CAMP HIRES ACTIVIST REVEREND WHO CLAIMS CHRISTIANITY HAS BEEN ‘HIJACKED’ BY WHITE SUPREMACY

You know he's right. Praising God sure beats worshiping a golden cow. Now, I had to get out of there somewhere. Lex also asked Trump if he thought much about death. I wonder if that is what it is.

DONALD TRUMP: It is what it is.

Say that to my urologist every month. But you also can't argue with Trump's assessment of life.

DONALD TRUMP: And you know, to a certain extent, life is what you do while you're waiting to die, so you might as well do a good job.

Take that, Aristotle. In your face, Plato. Trump pretty much sums up the meaning of life in his own way. Calm, thoughtful, no political bull---t. A little harsh, maybe. Just a billionaire everyman. The guy that Americans relate to far more than what's become of the Dems. I mean, look at their candidate, which her party is happy to hide because transparency would only reveal a vast nothingness, a lonely cackle in the wilderness, a career hack that hides her views and led a palace coup against her boss. And yet it's Trump, the known quantity, who's the risk. But God forbid you be objective over him because that only helps him.

'MORNING JOE' HOST: For some reason, the mainstream media have... What are we nine years into Donald Trump's era in American politics, still doesn't know how to cover Donald Trump. And their objective and I put that word in quotes. Their objectivity actually is not objective at all. It ends up playing to Donald Trump's advantage every day because they are so numbed by the hate.

OK, let me translate those anuses. If we play up the threat enough, then we don't have to be objective. When I tell you being unbiased is wrong, I'm actually being biased when I say it. But that's OK because being unbiased is wrong. You follow? Neither do I. Meanwhile, they ignore the fact that the guy they claim is an unforeseen danger will talk to anyone who will listen.

Remember, it was Trump who actually went and talked to the little rocket man who told NATO and China to pay up, who told Mexico to knock it off. This was the Donald Trump who would actually talk to you and not have the media do it for him.