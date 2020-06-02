Gutfeld on the media's role in the riots

There was another night of looting Monday. But what’s the media’s priority? Criticizing President Trump, of course. CNN anchors and reporters had plenty to say about the president.

Anderson Cooper said of Trump: “He calls them [rioters] thugs? Who is the thug here? Hiding in a bunker, hiding behind a suit?”

Don Lemon said: “We are teetering on a dictatorship. Is the president declaring war on Americans? What is happening here?”

Chris Cuomo said: “The president had been saying incendiary things, certainly if you've been listening with any kind of open-mindedness, certainly not helpful things.”

And CNN White House reporter Jim Acosta said of the president: “He's all but calling on authorities to crack skulls at these protests. It's not something you normally see in the United States of America. It’s something you see in more authoritarian countries.”

Amazing. Meanwhile, the headline on an editorial in The New York Times reads: "America's Protests Won't Stop Until Police Brutality Does." Meaning, they hope this could go on forever.

One of The New York Times scribes chides New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for being too pro-police. Meanwhile, New York City burns. Stores are looted. Cops are beaten and people are beaten too.

The New York media, by sticking to their narrative that we deserve punishment, reject protecting our citizens. They mock the need for military intervention.

People have families, relatives and spouses who work at night. When our leaders believe this mayhem is inevitable, even necessary, then who protects us now?

Still, others blame President Trump. Now, I watched the streets of my home destroyed. It wasn't done by Trump. It was criminals who knew the "light touch" of impotent leaders allows for ruin.

And how is it Trump’s fault that a cop killed a defenseless man in a liberal town helmed by liberal politicians? It’s not, but the media says the opposite.

Its why, when you say that everyone is in agreement over the death of George Floyd – including Trump – they say that’s not enough. Which tells you, again, that they want no end to the violence. They want to burn it all down. "They" being radicals on the street, in faculty lounges, in government.

And the minority shopkeepers are paying the price. The minority owners of restaurants are paying the price. Minorities, in general, always pay the price.

The only ones not paying any price are the media. They wax poetic. And they rake it in. They hope if they feed the crocodile enough, as the late British Prime Minister Winston Churchill said, it will eat them last.

It will. And then get food poisoning.

