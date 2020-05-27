Gutfeld on the Central Park dog lady

By now you've seen the video of that white Central Park lady in New York City who, when asked by a black birdwatcher to leash her dog, called the cops on him. That was ugly.

She seemed fixated by race. You could say that's part of identifying someone to police. But it sounded more like using race to gin up a false allegation.

Along with horribly manhandling her poor dog, the woman became the prime example of a person quick to complain to the manager – the dope who makes a scene about nothing. And not much of a dog owner.

It backfired. She lost her job. And her dog. Is there satisfaction to be found in this?

Maybe. She seems the type who no doubt has dished out the grief she's getting now. And her mistake isn't small. If this hadn't been captured on video, the black man could’ve been arrested and she could've lied some more. Shots could have been fired.

Instead, the phone video saved the man and ruined the woman.

So, is this proportional?

She's a jerk. An oddball. Maybe a bigot. She apologized profusely.

So why not forgive her? Because that’s what the birdwatcher did. Of her apology, he said: “If it's genuine and if she plans on keeping her dog on a leash in the ramble going forward, then we have no issues with each other."

Not bad. If he can do it, so can you. And if you don't, then you're kind of being a judgmental person embracing outrage because it feels good.

So don’t be the bully, be the birdwatcher. And remember, we all have bad days. Lucky for us, those days never get filmed.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 27, 2020.

