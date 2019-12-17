Gutfeld on Robert De Niro’s view from 'The View'

Robert De Niro graced the knitting circle in hell known as “The View,” where he tried to link random thoughts into a sentence.

Joy Behar was there to wind him up, since he's played some of the most unredeemable characters.

"You have played some of the most, really, unredeemable characters," Behar said. "Is Trump worse than they are?" De Niro responded, "To me, he is."

De Niro clearly has thought about this, more so than his career. His choice of roles is now down to cinnamon and lobster.

ROBERT DE NIRO ATTACKS PRESIDENT TRUMP'S KIDS: 'I WOULD DISOWN THEM'

He was then asked about the Trump kids. "If my kids did what these kids did, I wouldn't want to be related to them. I would disown them," he said.

This is sad.

Here you have someone pretending to be a tough guy who turned out to be just a "second banana" for Joy Behar, the poster child for Trump derangement. Sadly, Bob is now just another gibbering, enfeebled ninny surrounded by inept relatives, as he frets about how Trump is in power and he's not.

Trump's rise coincides with De Niro's decline. And the person who knows it most is De Niro.

He's a fine example of how not to turn loss into bitterness. There are plenty of people who don't like Trump, but who don't let it warp their minds or their ability to speak aloud among grown-ups.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

But the Rep. Adam Schiffs, D-Calif., and De Niros of the world are emotionally damaged by politics to a point where they can't even assess their own emotions.

Being an actor is tough. How does one handle real life without a script?

Not equipped to think analytically, you're left powerless when observing your own predictions about life turn out wrong. It's not supposed to be this way, De Niro thinks. Only the cool guys get to win.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Sorry, Bob. That's only in the movies.

At least you'll always have Joy.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Dec. 17, 2019.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE BY GREG GUTFELD