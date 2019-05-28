Gutfeld on Ian Bremmer's fake Trump tweet

It's a good day when one of the biggest news stories is about a tweet that didn't happen, which you can add to the Trump era wars that don't happen or the Trump era collusion that didn't happen either.

Over the weekend, political science Professor Ian Bremmer tweeted this quote attributed to President Trump: "Kim Jong Un is smarter and would make a better president than Sleepy Joe Biden."

No joke. You could almost hear Trump saying that. Which is the problem. A bunch of hysterical anti-Trumpers believed it, clogging Twitter with breathless outrage for a day. Later Bremmer said it was a joke and he took it down. He apologized. Problem solved.

But here are a few lessons to turn this tiny story into a segment. If a parody doesn't offer a clue that it's a joke, then it’s not a parody. It’s just misleading – unlike most media, which mislead on purpose by parodying actual journalism.

And it's on Memorial Day weekend, which notes the sacrifices of those who died for our country. One way to commemorate that is to make sure in the future that your country's blood is always treated as precious.

So we must be doing somewhat better, if our military footprint seems to be shrinking – and that many of the wars among adults are over tweets.

Two years ago we worried about real missiles coming from Kim. Now it’s about fake tweets heading toward him. That’s progress. For now, anyway,

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on May 28, 2019.

