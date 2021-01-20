Gutfeld on the media fawning over President Biden

So, let the hilarious fawning begin!

CNN POLITICAL DIRECTOR DAVID CHALIAN: Those lights that are just shooting out of the Lincoln memorial along the reflecting pool, it's like almost extensions of Joe Biden's arms embracing America. It was a moment where the new president came to town and sort of convened the country in this moment of remembrance, outstretching his arms…

Wow, Jeffrey Toobin really let himself go.

Wait. There's more…

JOE BIDEN SWORN IN AS 46TH PRESIDENT, SAYS 'DEMOCRACY HAS PREVAILED' IN INAUGURAL ADDRESS

CNN ANCHOR WOLF BLITZER: The 46th president of the United States! Putting his soul into his first address.

MSNBC ANCHOR BRIAN WILLIAMS: He gave the kind of inaugural address our presidents used to give, as hopeful as the man delivering it…

CNN ANCHOR JAKE TAPPER: We saw the steely determination and compassion of President Joe Biden.

MSNBC ANCHOR JOY REID: What a great love story, between Jill Biden and Joe Biden … We haven’t had a love story in the White House in four years.

It IS a love story -- between the press and Biden.

A New York Times editor even admits she got chills from Joe -- which we hope isn't COVID.

Meanwhile, as the corporate press drools for Joe, they frantically spit on President Trump, the outgoing guy, trying to outdo each other on who's more relieved that our national nightmare is over.

NBC ANCHOR WILLIE GEIST: A welcome sight for many Americans, President Trump is leaving Washington.

CNN ANCHOR WOLF BLITZER: It’s gonna be a little pathetic, a tiny little crowd at Joint Base Andrews.

CNN’S JIM ACOSTA: He’s almost leaving town like an autocrat.

CNN’S DANA BASH: He just looks like a small man.

NBC ANCHOR CHUCK TODD: He knows he is leaving [as] a pariah and nobody wants to be seen with him.

CNN ANCHOR DON LEMON: Four years ending with true ‘American carnage:’ A riot. A pandemic. Carnage.

It’s amazing, the emotional intensity of their conformity.

BIDEN SAYS TRUMP LEFT HIM A ‘VERY GENEROUS’ LETTER IN THE OVAL OFFICE

The media is so predictable you could set your watch to their lockstep.

The press are like children. Overjoyed that mommy’s deadbeat boyfriend finally moved out of the house.

Except they still can't quit America's bad boy.

Nope.

Trump has actually left a Trump-sized hole in their lives. And they're trying to figure out how to fill it.

And with what?

Well, the media coverage will bounce between, softcore fluff masquerading as hard news, For example: "Hey, did you hear Joe has a Peloton, I got two sources to go on record!" to pieces remembering the awful past under the Fonzie/Godzilla hybrid that is Trump.

Dont worry, there will be no anonymous sources feeding CNN'S Blitzer false stories of Biden’s meltdowns.

And in the media's gassy stew, you'll see regret.

What will they do after all their bitter, emotional farewells? When they realize their primary engine of profit -- creating conflict and hate based on their own loathing for Trump -- is finally gone.

Let’s ask Mara.

NEW YORK TIMES REPORTER MARA GAY: A lot of Americans of goodwill saw the true face of white supremacy and Trumpism at its core. … What is preventing us from coming together to fight our real enemies, like COVID, is racism. It is at the heart of what allowed Donald Trump free rein to terrorize the American people for four years.

Yes, Trump may be gone. But you, the possibly racist person who voted for him, you’re still here.

But not for long, if they can help it.

