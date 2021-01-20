Sen. Marco Rubio: Joe Biden is president, now what

Joe Biden is now our president, a position held by only 44 other Americans in history. It is the single most powerful job in the world, and the most serious challenge he will face is leading a bitterly divided country.



In his inaugural speech, Biden extended an olive branch to the 74 million Americans who voted for President Trump. This is important, but that alone will not "Make America Normal Again."



Tens of millions of Americans don’t want to go back to a "normal" that left them feeling forgotten and left behind.



They want an America where everyone can find a good job, get married, live in a safe neighborhood, raise a family and retire with dignity.

JOE BIDEN SWORN IN AS 46TH PRESIDENT, SAYS 'DEMOCRACY HAS PREVAILED' IN INAUGURAL ADDRESS



But that is now out of reach for millions in our nation.



It was important for President Biden to acknowledge those anxieties today. But addressing them will require serious action. The Green New Deal and tax hikes may be part of a far-left wish list, but they are not a unifying agenda to heal the soul of our nation.



They are typical of the modern left, which believes that America is our government and that solutions only run through one party in Washington.



Washington has a role to play in addressing the needs of everyday Americans, especially when it comes to reversing the damage of decades of destructive policy with regard to China and domestic investment. But America is not a government. America is your family. America is your faith. America is your community.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER



And when our families, our community groups and our churches that once provided us a mission and community collapse, Americans are left to seek a sense of belonging in political parties or dangerous conspiracy cults.

That will not change until we begin to rebuild and reinvigorate those timeless institutions. As Americans and conservatives, we must be willing to work with the Biden administration when we can to achieve those ends and be prepared to oppose it on principle when we must.

The president’s inaugural speech makes clear that from blanket amnesty to identity politics there will be a lot of principled opposition over the next four years.



But whereas the left’s policy blueprint is one of division, censorship, political correctness, hypocrisy, wokeness and disdain for our Judeo-Christian heritage, the Republican Party is emerging as an increasingly diverse, patriotic, pro-worker party committed to equality of opportunity.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP



Our blueprint – one which I will fight for every single day – is an unashamed pro-American capitalism that champions the American worker and the common good, as opposed to prioritizing Wall Street, Silicon Valley and Beijing.



You don’t have to look any further than the Biden administration canceling the Keystone XL pipeline and destroying thousands of good-paying union jobs to know that we have a fight on our hands. But I am confident that, if we channel our energy, ignore the talking heads and focus on our families, our faith and our communities, we will make sure the promise of the American Dream burns brighter than ever for generations to come.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM SEN. MARCO RUBIO