Gutfeld on the media and Democrats on the coronavirus

Never let a crisis go to waste.

For Democrats, every time a crisis appears, that sentiment follows.

Take Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif, who chided President Trump for not canceling rallies over the coronavirus.

"The fact that he is not willing to cancel his various rallies suggests that he is willing to place even his most ardent supporters at risk," Speier said. "I think that he is showing, unfortunately, why he is so ill-prepared to guide our country during this time of crisis."

Like she cares about his supporters. Why demand that just of Trump, and not Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., or former Vice President Joe Biden? Is it just a coincidence that such an order coincides with a political agenda?

What's Jackie's next demand? That Republicans shouldn't vote in November, just to be safe from those toxic, contagious voting booths?

Yep. Never let a crisis go to waste. That's what the Russians were thinking when they tanked the oil market and put yet another nail in the "collusion" coffin.

Then there's MSNBC host Chuck Todd's wishful thinking that this virus could be Trump's Iran hostage crisis.

"What the Iran hostage crisis was to the final year of Carter's presidency, not his fault, but it’s a test in real-time," Todd said. "This is what it seems to be for the president."

Journalist Matt Bai responded, "This does hold the potential, if it goes badly, to become a kind of Jimmy Carter-like scenario where the public just says, 'Can't wake up with this anxiety every day. We’ve got to have some kind of leadership."

"This is what it seems to be for Trump," they say. Does that sound like a fact to you?

You could blame this idiocy on polarization. The swine flu killed thousands under Obama, but I don't recall the media attacking him, because he was their guy.

Then there was Hurricane Katrina, a natural disaster made worse by a corrupt local government. But the media blamed President George W. Bush because he was a Republican, not their guy.

So that's the pattern. If the media and Democrats hate the president, a crisis is their tool. It isn't new.

What is new? A president who responds in kind. That's Trump.

His feistiness will not slow our country's great ability to handle this threat. It's what got him to close the borders, which was panned as "racist" in the media.

What Trump does or does not do will not make any difference to the press.

"Never let a crisis go to waste," they think.

Maybe it'll help in November.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Mar. 9, 2020.

