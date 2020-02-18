Gutfeld on Obama claiming credit for Trump’s economy

After former President Barack Obama claimed credit for America's economic boom, President Trump fired back, saying the boom is due to rolling back Obama's policies and cutting regulations and taxes.

So who's right? Who even cares? Think about it. The debate we're having isn't over how great things are. That ship has sailed. The media and Democrats see there's no more denying the success. It's now about quibbling over credit.

Fine. Let the Democrats have it. It won't win them an election. But it might reduce their tears. Maybe Obama did have something to do with today's economy. I mean, without Obama, would we have Trump?

TRUMP CAMPAIGN FIRES BACK AFTER OBAMA CLAIMS CREDIT FOR ECONOMIC BOOM

The fact is that this debate says a lot about life today. The Trump economy is so great that Trump haters now want credit for it. Next thing you know, Obama will claim credit for putting kids in cages. Why not? He did do it before Trump.

So it's confusing. In the Democrats' world, Obama isn't responsible for his results, only for the success of whoever came next.

Technically, then, President George W. Bush was responsible for Obama's success. And of course, without Bush's dad, we'd have no President Clinton. Couldn't you do this forever?

Who gets credit for George Washington's success? King George III, of course.

Then there are those who just want the economy to tank because their hatred for Trump outweighs their love for the country, and because impeachment failed.

As a result, war erupts under Trump. But it's a Twitter war, like a lot of the wars under Trump. Nonviolent, no body bags. Just trash talk and finger-pointing. I'll take that over the other kind of wars any day.

Just remember, if it hadn't been for smoke signals, there'd be no Twitter. Maybe Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., can take credit for that.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on Feb. 18, 2020.

