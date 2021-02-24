Gutfeld on Dr. Fauci's mixed messaging on COVID

If you know one thing about me, it's that I follow the science.

Wherever the science goes, I'm there.

If it heads to the bar, I'll follow it and buy it a shot.

If it says room 110 and bring the whip -- I'll be there… in a mask.

But, if you follow the science, and think it’s always Dr. Fauci, you'll be chasing your tail like a Beagle with OCD. -- The man changes his story more often than a suspect on "Columbo."

Here are just a few examples. Let's review these flashbacks:

FAUCI ON "TODAY" / NBC FEBRUARY 29, 2020: Right now, at this moment, there is no need to change anything that you're doing on a day-by-day basis.

FAUCI ON MSNBC APRIL 12, 2020: As soon as it became clear that there was community spread… then it became clear that we were in real trouble.

SHARPTON: When was that?

FAUCI: That was probably towards the middle to end of January.

FAUCI on CBS NEWS, MARCH 8, 2020: Right now, in the United States, people should not be walking around with masks.

FAUCI ON PBS, APRIL 3, 2020: Putting a mask on yourself is more to prevent you from infecting someone else. And if everybody does that, we're each protecting each other.

FAUCI TO NEW YORK PRESS CLUB JANUARY 29, 2021: If one mask is good, two masks are better.

You could wear Fauci on the beach -- he's such a flip flop.

But it’s not his fault. Science changes and as we learn more, we don’t ignore new facts.

Unless you still think the Earth is flat, the dumbest lie ever told was that "the science is settled."

And Fauci's right to say what he thinks is right for that moment.

He's not blinded by science, just spotlights.

It’s when he looks backward and opinions replace prescriptions just to tickle the media.

Reuters claims Fauci said, "the pandemic arrived in the U.S. as the country was riven by political divisions in which wearing a mask became a political statement...."

And maybe that killed more people?

That's an opinion and an odd one for a doctor who has made equivocation an art form.

You could say wear a mask all the time or take it off outdoors...

You can say no to closing schools, then yes!

You could say it’s safe to travel, then it’s not.

You can say vaccines will return us to normalcy, except minus the normalcy.

You could say all this…

And he did.

But this was a novel virus. So it's all novel.

But assigning a death count to an opinion is a bit much, especially when expert opinions change so much.

Here’s the thing about COVID -- it killed a lot of our loved ones. But not our memories of them.

Or of the advice we heard, right and wrong.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on "The Five" on February 24, 2021.

