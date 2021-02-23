Meghan McCain continues to bash Dr. Fauci over ‘incredibly inconsistent and confusing’ coronavirus messaging

"The View" co-host Meghan McCain continued to call out Dr. Anthony Fauci for inconsistent messaging related to the coronavirus pandemic on Tuesday, scolding him for "an intentional lie" about how many masks Americans should wear.

McCain first slammed the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases on Monday for declining say whether people who have received the coronavirus vaccination were safe to spend time with grandchildren and other extended family members.

"The fact that Dr. Fauci is going on CNN and he can’t tell me if I get the vaccine, I’ll be able to have dinner with my family," McCain said. "It’s terribly inconsistent messaging and it continues to be inconsistent messaging."

McCain said that she "would like something to look forward to" and dismissed the notion that vaccinated Americans can’t resume a somewhat normal life.

"I’m over Dr. Fauci. I think we need to have more people giving more opinions and I honestly, quite frankly, I think the Biden administration should remove him and put someone else in place that maybe does understand science or can talk to other countries about how we can be more like these places that are doing this successfully," McCain said.

After sleeping on it, McCain, who serves as the lone conservative voice on "The View," didn’t exactly change her mind. She responded on Twitter to someone who called her criticism of Fauci "misguided" and didn’t hold back.

"He told me not to wear a mask and that masks don’t work when I was 3 months pregnant in the middle of Manhattan. He then later admitted it was an intentional lie so we would donate masks to essential workers," McCain wrote. "Now I’m being told to wear 2 masks."

She added an eye-rolling emoji and slammed Fauci as "incredibly inconsistent and confusing" in a follow-up tweet.

"The messaging is incredibly inconsistent and confusing. I voiced my frustration honestly despite the fact that if you and twitter don’t like it, I represent the feelings of many Americans. I also believe sainting our public figures to infallibility is dangerous and irrational," McCain wrote.