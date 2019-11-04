Gutfeld: Why I hate Daylight Saving Time

Most Americans set their clocks back yesterday.

We know this is stupid, the kind of thing you get when you surrender time travel to the government.

Out here on the East Coast, it's now dark and gloomy at 4:30 p.m., adding insult to the injury of winter.

If you ever wanted to know what it's like to live in a Communist-era Eastern Bloc country, just spring ahead and fall back. Even in the morning darkness, you can see how bad this idea is.

The reason given for this idiocy is saving fuel. But, when it's been studied, it's showed no energy savings. In fact, independent groups show the opposite.

You want to conserve energy? Take a nap in the afternoon. That's what Jesse Watters does every day.

People also say it reduces traffic accidents. Driving during the day is safer than at night.

But, research shows the day after we change the times, there's an 8-percent uptick in fatal accidents.

Yet, we still abide. Probably because we assume the government has our best interests in mind. In reality, they make mistakes that become permanent, and make half the country feel like Eeyore from Winnie the Pooh.

By the way, there's also a jump in workplace accidents and heart attacks after the time change.

So, yeah, here's yet more proof that the scariest sentence in the world is, "I'm from the government and I'm here to help."

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on November 4, 2019.

