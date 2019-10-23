Gutfeld on banning the word 'b--ch'

One shouldn't take crazy stuff seriously. Because there's nothing normal about crazy stuff, and you don't want to pretend there is.

Problem is, this is the golden age of crazy.

You have Rep. Adam Schiff, D-Calif., in Washington, D.C. You have homelessness in California. And you have crazy protesters in London.

And now in Boston, Democratic state Rep. Dan Hunt has introduced a bill that makes using the word used to describe a pregnant dog punishable by six months in jail. Before you dismiss this as piffle, let's not forget: It made it this far. From a citizen to a government body, in a large city, in a large state.

Crazy is like mold. The longer you look away, the bigger it gets.

Some people will defend this bill, saying, "While I don't agree, I understand. Words hurt."

No, this is what happens when you pretend crazy is never going to get out of its crazy little box. It's out of the box now.

That box was a college campus. Then the California Legislature. Now it's in media, human resource departments and government.

When sane people go for shelter, the crazy comes out. A socialist runs for president. Words get banned. Secret cabals, egged on by the media, undermine a duly elected government.

And they call you crazy? Real crazy is on the march.

Crazy wants to turn math into gibberish. It wants to ditch school grades. It blocks people from going to work, throws fluid on politicians, mobs people at their houses, spits and punches at others for wearing hats, concocts hoaxes to incite violence, keeps the sick and drug addicted on the streets, brands biology a phony construct. And now, crazy wants to make insults illegal.

The crazy people also think the world is ending in 10 years.

With them running the asylum, who can say they're wrong?

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on “The Five” on October 23, 2019.

