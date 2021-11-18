Greg Gutfeld: The White House is repulsed by regular Americans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So what have we learned so far in this dying administration? That when it comes to villains, it's America first, baby.

This White House is as repulsed by regular Americans as Brian Stelter is by fruit. As President Biden is greeted as a dear old pal by China’s dictator, we learn that the FBI created a "threat tag" for parents.

A "threat tag" – sounds like something El Chapo would tie to one of his dead rival’s toes. This over alleged menacing statements made against teachers and administrators, according to a Justice Department internal memo.

Those damn internal memos! The next internal memo should say "stop using internal memos." That's why Kat only communicates using lipstick on discarded cocktail napkins. It’s how she sends out her Christmas cards.

Anyway, the email is alleged proof that federal counter-terrorism was being deployed against parents. To go after moms and dads the way Andrew Cuomo chases down female staffers. They suggested using the tag "EDUOFFICALS" to track related threats.

"EDUOFFICALS" – that's a lousy phrase for "Wheel of Fortune."

By the way, since Biden took office, the price of vowels? Up 76 percent. But if you hear someone make up a word like "EDUOFFICALS," ban them from your home and your Scrabble league. That’s such newspeak, even George Orwell would say, "That’s a bit much."

The e-mail explains, quote:

"The purpose of the threat tag is to help scope this threat on a national level and provide an opportunity for comprehensive analysis of the threat picture for effective engagement with law enforcement partners at all levels."

OK, let’s stop there. That’s the word "threat" three times in one sentence. They think if they repeat something enough times, it makes it true. Like a little train saying "I think I can." Or me saying I’m 5 foot 7.

The threat orgy continues. Quote: "We ask that your offices apply the threat tag to investigations and assessments of threats specifically directed against school board administrators, board members, teachers, and staff."

They got threat Tourettes. They can't stop saying it, but can't show the evidence for it. And yet they calmly "ask" to track citizens like they're ISIS in cardigans and khakis. It's nuts. But to be clear, we don't like people threatening other people. Unless it's Kilmeade's barber threatening to quit.

Threatening people is wrong, and if you do threaten people, I'll kill you. That's not a threat, it's a promise.

Thanks to the Boy Scouts, I can incapacitate you using just my tongue and a well-placed spork, and then I'll call it "restorative justice." 'Because that's what you call threats directed at businesses, police, parents, and anyone else the radical left calls an enemy.

We live every day under the constant threat that if things don’t go their way, cities will burn. The DOJ is fine with that. But parents asking questions? Who want their voices to be heard? You guys are the real danger, not looters, thugs and arsonists.

To them, a loving soccer mom is more dangerous than an Antifa-made Molotov cocktail. And so now a whistleblower in the Biden administration claims that Attorney General Merrick Garland lied to Congress when he testified that the FBI wasn't targeting parents. Remember that?

MERRICK GARLAND: I can't imagine any circumstance in which the Patriot Act would be used in the circumstances of parents complaining about their children, nor can i imagine a circumstance where they would be labeled as domestic terrorism.

In agricultural terms, that's called a load of bulls--t. He’s about as honest as me filling out a medical form. Garland had said that the DOJ supports the right of parents to complain, but now we know they see complaints as potential threats, and they're using the Patriot Act, once designed to fight terror after 9/11, to fight parents.

What's next? A no-fly list for kids who reject CRT? Remember this all started with a leaked letter from the National School Board Association asking for help in intimidating parents. They've since apologized for the letter – likely because they got caught.

I've been there before when I sent that e-mail to Neil Cavuto, like that's the first shirtless picture of me he ever saw.

Since then, more than half of the country's state school board associations have run from the national group like they're a koala with chlamydia.

So, we're in a weird time, where our president has a delightful chat with the leader of a country that may be responsible for the deaths of millions, while his enforcement arm goes after moms and dads. Biden doesn't just crap his pants, he craps on parents.

Yeah, another poop joke … So Americans have been called deplorables, irreparables, racists ... Why this hostility?

Well, I said it before. As long as Americans are at each other's throats, we can't address the a-holes in power.

Our government is like heavily drinking parents on the 4th of July. They hand the kids a box filled with m-80’s, cherry bombs, quarter sticks of dynamite, and tell them to go outside and have a ball, knowing that will keep them busy.

So what if they lose an eye or a hand? If you're a terrorist, you might as well look like one.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the November 17, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld."