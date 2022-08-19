Greg Gutfeld: Violence is 'inclusive' when liberals are in charge

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So as we watch the news chase every Trump related story like Joy Behar hunting for clown wigs. What's being ignored? Crime. The numbers in New York City are as staggering as the victims. Young, old, black, white, male, female. And in New York, that could all be one person.

One thing we've learned about liberals being in charge – violence is truly inclusive. It's one place where diversity trumps everything, even safety. The stats are bad. Rapes are up 10%. But that doesn't get any headlines. What does? Well, the raid on Mar-a-Lago, the January six Commission, Liz Cheney getting blown to bits like she was one of her dad's hunting buddies.

But taken together, these Trump centric tales, they tell you a bigger story, that your concerns are not their concerns, especially crime.

Frankly, unless they can tie Trump to it, they don't give two **** about you. Hell, they don't even give a single **** about you. Cori Bush doesn't worry about street crime, she bills taxpayers for private security. Eric Swalwell doesn't worry about the price of gas, he makes his own.

Merrick Garland agonized for weeks over whether to raid Trump's home. I know what that feels like. I did the same thing before I rifled through Bill Hemmer's underwear drawer.

During those weeks, though, Garland didn't agonize over a crime wave so big, even Kelly Slater wouldn't try to ride it out. He's a surfer. But no, 12 boxes of papers and napkins – that's the threat to democracy. You know, maybe there's a nuclear code in there. Yeah, right under the box of sporks behind Trump's old ab roller.

I bet you ten bucks that what they'll say is the nuclear code is really Trump's Netflix password. You know, it's the same with the January six commission, which focused all their anti-Trump obsession on one day of criminal mischief while ignoring years of violent crime that came before it.

They were King Arthur, slaying a dragon every day, every week, except their swords were pointed at us. It was all for their own emotional grandstanding and political aims and what they were missing at this expense – crime, Monkeypox, inflation, the hiring of 87,000 IRS agents. That's one for every illegal alien that snuck across the southern border this month. Yeah. You didn't think I forgot open borders, did you? Who do you think you're watching? Seth **** Meyers?

Yeah, we got 87,000 new IRS agents who are now ready to shoot to kill if you claim that lap dances are a business deduction. So much for supporting single mothers.

But this week, reality paid a visit to one person who let their Trump derangement muscle out voters’ concerns. Liz Cheney, who got humiliated so badly, even her shadow, didn't want to be seen with her.

Instead of campaigning on the issues that concern Wyoming voters like fixing the economy, reducing regulations and invading South Dakota, Cheney used her position to chase her inner demons, but instead the demons kicked her ass all over the field. And that's a lot of kicking. The last time someone got beaten that badly was when Dana Perino caught me putting a clothespin on one of her dog’s nuts. So bad. Thank you. Thank you. Dog torture.

But Liz deserved it because she ignored all the big issues in order to obsessively settle a score. She became as single-minded as Andrew Cuomo on Take a Secretary to Lunch Week. And now we're learning Biden reportedly called Liz after her defeat. Here's how it went down.

STAFFER IMITATING BIDEN: Hey. Hey, Liz. Liz, look. Look, I'm sorry about your loss in the Wisconsin primary, but once it becomes a state, you can you can run again. And, you know, corn pop never quit. He once lost a three legged race, but he came back to win again. That's why they call him Corn Pop. Come on, man.

STAFFER IMITATING ELIZABETH WARREN: Now, you called the wrong Liz, Joe. This is Liz Warren.

STAFFER IMITATING BIDEN: Joe? I didn't call anybody Joe. I'm Joe. Hey, look, don't worry, Liz. Wyoming is going to bounce back.

STAFFER IMITATING ELIZABETH WARREN: Wyoming? Yes. Lots of great tribes there. Okay. The Arapaho. The Sioux.

STAFFER IMITATING BIDEN: Sue? Sue who?

STAFFER IMITATING ELIZABETH WARREN: No, Joe. Liz. This is Liz Warren.

STAFFER IMITATING BIDEN: Warrant? Wait. What do you mean, warrant? Liz, I got to go. Somebody called me about a warrant. It's probably Hunter. Anyway, bye. Bye.

So meanwhile, crime is still out of control. I can't tell you how many murders I've read about this past month and I'm not even talking about the ones Kat and Ainsley teamed up on at several Jersey Turnpike truck stops.

But the media Democrat complex must only concern themselves with Trump. To them, he's the Bloods, the Crips, ISIS, AIDS and Fox and Friends all rolled into one.

Crime stats don't affect them the way the evil Donald Trump touches them and Trump brings ratings. So what used to be, if it bleeds, it leads, is now if it's Trump will get a bump. Calm down, Kat.

But just like Liz, they’re so much like a scorned teenager stalking their ex on Facebook and Twitter. It's a political beef that means more to them than the actual price of ground beef, which, by the way, is up 15% since 2021. Which makes me think Trump could do us all a huge favor and start committing street crime, do some smash and grabs, sucker punch, old people in the face, toss defenseless women down subway stairs then maybe the political leaders will do something about these actual crimes because it's Trump doing it. But what's that say about the Dems? Well, text me your answer at 1976 a****t.