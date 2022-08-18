Greg Gutfeld: A Liz Cheney loss is a win for the rest of us

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So I guess we should talk about Liz Cheney, the lady who puts the "why" in Wyoming and the "ing" in losing.

She lost in a landslide to try to a Trump backed candidate, Harriet Hageman. Sounds about right. She got creamed by 30 plus points. On the bright side, she's still more popular than monkeypox, and she no longer has to pretend that she lives in Wyoming.

Here's part of Liz's concession speech. [Video of Mothra] She really puts the Liz in lizard.

Here's the real stuff.

LIZ CHENEY: Two years ago, I won this primary with 73% of the vote. I could easily have done the same again. The path was clear, but it would have required that I go along with President Trump's lie about the 2020 election. It would have required that I enable his ongoing efforts to unravel our democratic system and attack the foundations of our Republic. That was a path I could not and would not take.

That podium has more charm. I mean, I didn't realize how boring she was until we started doing stories on her. Yeah, it's all about a threat to democracy. You know, maybe someone should tell Liz she was voted out. That's democracy.

But I wonder, will she compare herself to the great and original champion of our party, Abraham Lincoln?

LIZ CHENEY: The great and original champion of our party. Abraham Lincoln was defeated in elections for the Senate and the House before he won the most important election of all. Lincoln ultimately prevailed. He saved our union, and he defined our obligation as Americans for all of history.

Just the ego on this lady. Who does she think she is? It’s funny because it's true. But Liz and Abe do have one thing in common. Their love for theater did them in. Talk about a drama queen. She then compared all of this to the Civil War. You know, I wonder if she will continue this battle.

LIZ CHENEY: I am absolutely going to continue this battle. I think it's the most important thing I've ever been involved in. And I think it's certainly the most important thing challenge that our nation has faced in recent history and maybe since the Civil War. And it's one that we must win.

Whatever you say, General Lee. You ain't even Sara Lee. She sees herself as Ulysses S. Grant, but she never will be. Her mustache just isn't thick enough. I said it isn't!

But let's hope if she's ever a wartime president, her troops have better aim than her father. Because he shot somebody in the face, if you don't know that.

But man, her metaphors are linked to war. She sure seems obsessed with it. What, did someone sink her battleship when she was a kid? You know, there's nothing stopping you from moving to Ukraine, Liz. But will she run for president? I bet that's a decision she's going to make in the coming months.

LIZ CHENEY: That's a decision that I'm going to make in the coming months. And I'm not going to make any announcements here this morning. But it is something that I am thinking about.

If she wins, it will be the first time in U.S. history that a father and daughter both held office as president. Again, how delusional is she? She's a Republican and Republicans hate her more than they hate children.

I guess losing an election in a state that has 82 people in it and 79 of them are Republican would be a sign to anybody in the GOP that they should seek the presidency. She had better luck opening a Trump gift shop at Mar-a-Lago. That would be great.

But she's not listening to the electorate. She's listening to the media who are egging her on, again, exploiting her Trump derangement. They actually convinced her to lose, which is easy when you carry a personal, emotional vendetta. Cheney hates Trump because he had no use for her or her wars. He viewed such endeavors as a waste of blood and treasure. And you can argue both sides, but history seems to back Trump. The Iraq war was a disaster based on a big lie. Afghanistan – well, like the skin on Pelosi's face, stretched beyond its purpose.

Nation building is a lot like Dick Cheney's heart. It doesn't work and there's lots of surprise attacks. For the longest time, libs considered the Cheneys the epitome of evil. They made movies about them, you know, like Tootsie. The media considered Dick a warmonger, and she, a chip off the old blocked artery.

But then something happened. The left in the media found a villain more evil than warmongers. Trump, who's not one.

So Democrats lavished Liz with praise. It was like she had faked a hate crime. Oh, I could read you all the tweets from last night from the fawning press, but this summarizes it best.

[Video]

So even though Liz was considered by the left to be a war criminal and Trump, by comparison, a pacifist, he's somehow worse. Politics makes strange bedfellows, but so does a trip to Sandals with Brian Kilmeade.

So now if you support sending others to useless wars you'd never fight in. You're a real hero as long as you hate Trump. But all those praising her, it's the same voices made irrelevant when public sentiment left them behind. They portray her as a selfless warrior, battling orange Hitler. But you see through that, you see that this is all personal.

The January six show trial revealed that – like a blind guy playing poker, she showed her cards. This is not some principled stance. It's obsessive revenge. Hell hath no fury like a Cheney woman scorned, and her dad will have to waterboard me to say otherwise. I'm kind of looking forward to it.

Fact is, the voters chose Trump. Sensing the Cheneys had their run and they did. The voters also made quick work of Jeb Bush, like George Conway gobbling up cobbler.

The party has changed. It's gotten more interesting. It's gotten more fun, more unpredictable. The way a Fox News party does when Kat shows up with a bottle of tequila and two friends she met on Grinder.

The Republican Party is no longer a bunch of millionaires getting rich off their families, playing risk with other people's lives. Today, we seem more keen on preserving the lives of those who pledge to defend this country. Young Americans shouldn't need five deferments to avoid fighting a useless war in another country. So maybe Liz's loss is a win for those who don't fit that bill. And that's not just Donald Trump. It might be you, too. I guess you could say we dodged a bullet.