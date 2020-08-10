Greg Gutfeld: CNN keeps getting dumber

Oh to be this dumb… Here’s CNN's Chief Media Correspondent and anchor of "Reliable Sources" Brian Stelter on Sunday:

STELTER: When you see entire media companies essentially exist to tear down Joe Biden, is there an equivalent of that on the left, tearing down Trump?

ERRIN HAINES, EDITOR-AT-LARGE, THE 19TH*: There really isn’t. What I would say is, it’s really a diet of this type of information that a lot of these voters are getting.

So there's no anti-Trump network?

Wow, even CNN admits nobody watches CNN.

But look even if you despise Trump, you gotta admit this deception dares you to laugh in disbelief.

There isn’t an anti-Trump media company?

There might be two dozen, with CNN leading the hair-on-fire pack.

The only reason every Trump book goes to number one is because there are two cable networks doing its P.R.

Which explains why two recent massive surveys say the media is overwhelmingly biased and can’t be trusted.

If only this delusional thinking were relegated to the silly world of politics -- or Brian Stelter’s head.

It’s not.

The same people who deny this reality, deny a lot of far uglier facts. -- Rising murder rates, shootings, looting, property destruction, attacks on the elderly, killings by released felons, attacks on free speech, riots described as "peaceful protests."

Remember how the media pretended that defunding the police was a reasonable ask?

For this to succeed, they had to bury reality. Like Gallup’s survey showing that over 80 percent of Blacks and Hispanics want the same amount or more police in their communities. (Funny how the White TV anchors never seem to bring that up.)

But in order for a left-wing view of the world to exist, you must pretend none of that other stuff exists. Meaning the consequences of leftwing action and Democratic leaders' in-action.

You can thank the media and the left for working together to preserve their power.

Meanwhile, Stelter also denies the reality of Joe Biden's decline.

STELTER: This is Joe Biden, out there on a vigorous bike ride. Not wearing a helmet, but definitely wearing a mask by the way. Fox’s narrative and talk radio’s narrative for months has been that Joe Biden is falling apart. You just heard [syndicated columnist] Ben Shaprio say it, 'falling apart.' And there he is riding a bike, out for a bike ride.

Cool. So if you ride a bike you can be president. That’s good news for these fellas.

VIDEO OF A RACCOON, PUG, FISH EACH RIDING A BIKE.

I’ve got my money on the pug. What can I say?

He's got a sound fiscal policy.

Adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s monologue on August 10, 2020.

