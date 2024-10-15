GREG GUTFELD: These California officials are abusing their power to punish Elon Musk

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

So last week, this is interesting, something called the California Coastal Commission rejected SpaceX's request to launch more rockets from the Vandenberg Space Force Base, which is about 150 miles north of L.A. The commission claims they're worried about the environmental impact and the sonic booms that ring out for hundreds of miles. After all, you wouldn't want to wake up those 180,000 homeless in their tents before noon time, would ya? But launches like these have been done for the past 70 years. Not to mention the other sonic booms they allow, like letting Eric Swalwell eat bean burritos from Taco Bell. But the commission's own words prove they're less worried about SpaceX's environmental impact than Musk's social impact. Here's Chairwoman Caryl Hart.

CARYL HART: Dealing with a company that does not-- that is-- the head of which has aggressively injected himself into the presidential race.

See, what she should have said was, we're dealing with someone who's injected himself into the presidential race, who isn't helping the Democrats. But see, that would be honest. The trait that most bureaucrats abhor. After all, Jeff Bezos owns The Washington Post. The Soros Foundation funds left-wing DA's left and right. And Zuckerberg helped swing an election for Joe in 2020. See, they're not mad Musk's a political billionaire. They're mad he's not their political billionaire. Listen to Commissioner Mike Wilson.

MIKE WILSON: This company is owned by the richest person in the world with direct control over what could be the most extensive global communication system on the planet. And just last week, that person was speaking about political retribution on a national stage and how... And it was very glib, but yet he was standing next to a person, a candidate that openly promotes and is, you know, working to normalize that language.

My goodness. You poor thing. Look, if you're mad at someone normalizing bizarre language, arrest Kamala. Every speech sounds like she's barfing up a word of the day desk calendar. Finally, check out this doozy from Commissioner Gretchen Newsom.

GRETCHEN WILSON: Right now, Elon Musk is hopping about the country, spewing and tweeting political falsehoods and attacking FEMA while claiming his desire to help the hurricane victims with free StarLink access to the Internet.

Hopping? What, did he lose a leg? So this adorable creep is actually mocking Musk for helping disaster victims. What the f--- has she done? Nothing. She's a bureaucrat. While she's shuffling papers, Musk delivered better internet access to North Carolina than public libraries have to horny homeless men, like Jamie Lissow. Now, do any of these bureaucrats really sound like they care about protecting wildlife? They wouldn't know the difference between a brown bear and a Bret Baier. Actually, the only difference is one of them no longer s---- in the woods.

Now, the only thing they're really protecting is themselves. They're angry at Musk for not throwing his intellect and wealth behind their idiot Kamala, and they're abusing their power to punish him. Now, Musk is vowing to sue the commission for violating his First Amendment rights, claiming his words have nothing to do with his rocket launches, like Saturday's record breaker.

That was a first. Nobody else in history, in the history of the world, has ever done that. Well, I once caught something shaped like a rocket. And boy, did the ER have a challenge removing that. It wasn't even July 4th. The fact is, Musk beat NASA with far less employees and cash. And he did it while also trying to cure disease, protect press freedom, and create an army of obedient robots. At least, I hope they're obedient. When I say eliminate Doocy, I don't want an argument. Musk is changing the world, and these bureaucrats think they can get him to shut up. They can't. And that drives them crazy because he embraces the call for adventure, which is the complete opposite of a bureaucrat.

A bureaucrat exists purely to seek comfort, building a padded world around him without achieving a f------ thing. Once a bureaucrat is born, its only goal is to feather its nest before it dies. But Musk is the enemy of comfort, which is weird for a billionaire. In fact, it makes being a billionaire the least interesting thing about him. He realizes that becoming comfortable with life makes you a menace to everyone else, because when you have no challenges, you use that time to infringe on others like a bureaucrat. Do bureaucrats ever learn from failure? No. They avoid failure by avoiding everything, everything worthwhile.

So, when they see someone who chases a challenge, they resent him. They've given up on their dreams so they expect you to do the same. See, for Musk, it's about failure more than success. Failure becomes the next challenge, which becomes the next opportunity which leads to wisdom. Compare that to those who despise him. They say it's over political beliefs, but it's far deeper. They don't have faith in themselves, and they hate those who do.

Now, they could be inspired by him, but it's just easier to envy him and become an obstacle to the achievement of others. But look, you don't need to agree with his opinions. It's a free country.

You have the right to talk back to him or anybody else. But when you try to stifle scientific progress because you hate a candidate, you're not the good guys. Maybe it should be you that we're launching into space. You know, California might look pretty good from up there.