Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

SCIENCE

SpaceX pulls off historic achievement, launching four rockets in less than 40 hours

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk said one of the launches was a 'big step' toward making life multiplanetary

Bradford Betz By Bradford Betz Fox News
Published
close
SpaceX engineer details the difference Starlink makes in hurricane-affected areas Video

SpaceX engineer details the difference Starlink makes in hurricane-affected areas

Fox News' Griff Jenkins speaks with SpaceX engineer Mike Coryell and Samaritan's Purse's Edward Graham on the impact of Starlink deliveries and its deployment in areas affected by Hurricane Helene.

In less than 48 hours, SpaceX pulled off a stunning feat, conducting four launches in three states, with huge implications for the future of space exploration.

The first launch came on Sunday, with the enormous Starship rocket blasting off from the southern tip of Texas. Remarkably, the first-stage booster flew back to the launch pad, where the tower’s metal arms caught the descending 232-foot booster. 

SpaceX CEO Elon Musk called it a "Big step towards making life multiplanetary." 

SPACEX LAUNCHES MISSION TO SPACE STATION THAT WILL BRING BACK STRANDED NASA ASTRONAUTS NEXT YEAR

The spacecraft continued its journey around the world, soaring more than 130 miles high before eventually landing in the Indian Ocean, piling on SpaceX’s achievements. 

NASA LAUNCH

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with a NASA spacecraft bound for Jupiter lifts off from pad 39A at the Kennedy Space Center on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024, in Cape Canaveral, Florida. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Starship is the biggest and most powerful rocket ever built, with 33 methane-fuel engines on the booster alone. 

The next day, a NASA spacecraft lifted off aboard SpaceX’s Falcon Heavy rocket from the Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida, bound for Jupiter and its moon Europa.  

The Europa Clipper will peer beneath the moon’s icy crust to determine whether conditions there could support life. 

NASA Europa Launch

A SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket with a NASA spacecraft bound for Jupiter lifts off at the Kennedy Space Center on Monday, Oct. 14, 2024. (AP Photo/John Raoux)

Then on early Tuesday, SpaceX launched two Falcon 9 rockets – one from Florida and another in California – sending dozens of Starlink satellites into orbit. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The first launch, from Cape Canaveral, marked SpaceX’s 100th launch of the year, with still two-and-a-half months left in 2024. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Bradford Betz is a Fox News Digital breaking reporter covering crime, political issues, and much more. 