GREG GUTFELD: If Biden's too far gone to campaign, how can he remain commander-in-chief until January 20th?

So, it's weird Joe Biden hasn't been seen since they tossed his carcass from Air Force One last Wednesday. Can we at least get proof of life? Maybe have him pose holding a copy of today's paper? But then again, we've been asking for proof of life from Joe for years. Got nothing. So after years of watching him deteriorate and years of the media Democrat complex covering it up, Joe admits he's not up to the demands of campaigning, like traveling, speaking and not dying. But now they're in a pickle.

If Joe Biden's too far gone to campaign, how can he remain commander-in-chief until January 20th? Shouldn't they put him on like an ice floe and give it a shove before his addled brain starts World War III? But if Joe can still do the job, then didn't we just witness a ‘coup’ orchestrated by Obama, Clooney, the big coastal donors and the media who just replaced a candidate simply because he was polling below Trump, which according to Dems means he was literally polling below Hitler. But talk about election interference. Someone get Joe Scarborough on the phone, but don't call his landline, he pulled the cable from the wall to make a noose.

Look, Biden won those delegates, and that means he's the nominee. And like his toy fire truck, you can't take it away from him because it's his. Well, I guess you could take it away from him because they just did. Look, Trump got the nomination after being tested. In fact, there was quite a crowd on their debate stage, although half that crowd was Chris Christie. But the fact is, Trump got the nomination and no one could take it from him. But not so on the left.

Just ask Bernie who the Dems hip-checked out of a presidential primary victory twice. And for a man his age, a broken hip could be fatal. So it was polling that got Biden out. A bunch of nameless number crunchers just anointed a new candidate. It wasn't because Biden's IQ dropped lower than his body temperature. If that was the standard, how can this woman be the replacement?

That's the laugh of a woman who loves school busses, the shorter the better. So they got by now because it looked like they were going to lose. That's anti-democratic. There's the rub. If they say it wasn't because Biden was going to lose, but because of his impairment, then he has to resign because then he's unfit to run and how the hell can he handle foreign policy when he's loopy? Then Dems should be saying the same words I hear at an ugly man convention: ‘get out of here.’ But if they say he is fit to be president, then why drop out of the race? You see, they painted themselves into a corner and of all places, the Oval Office.

The system is delegates nominate a candidate, not delegates nominate a candidate until he doesn't look like he's going to win. That's an attack on democracy. They're overriding the voters. If that had been the standard on the right, Trump would have been ousted in 2016, and we likely would have gotten four years of Hillary and me and Jesse would have been found in the trunk of a car. Now, there could be something else going on here. Is there more to Joe dropping out than we know? Does it have something to do with Butler, Pennsylvania? I'm not suggesting the Dems tried to have Trump killed, of course. Hillary's retired. And she can't climb a slanted roof without twisting a kankle.

But remember, Secret Service Director Cheatle was on Joe Biden's security detail. Jill reportedly pushed for Cheatle to get that top job. They're a perfect pair. A DEI hire gets your shot, then a phony doctor can give you fake first aid. But what if, when resources are allotted, favorites are played with experience and manpower? It's pretty clear the White House didn't take threats to Trump seriously.

Could this have been negligence by derangement? A shared antipathy for Trump? So it looks like the Dems are embracing Kamala, who Joe has endorsed, although at this stage he mistakes her for Oprah. But Kam faces a dilemma. She can't possibly pick a VP more competent than she is. She can't afford to be overshadowed. So where is she going to find a politician who is even more clueless and incompetent than she is? Is there someone worse out there? Oh, wait a minute. I've got an idea. Kamala, Joe, just trade places.