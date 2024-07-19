Joe Biden with COVID at age 81: What to know about the risk the virus poses to older adults

President Joe Biden's testing positive for COVID-19 this week may spark questions about how the virus affects older adults in America.

Certain populations are at a higher risk of severe illness from COVID — and older adults top that list, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

On Wednesday, the White House released an announcement of Biden’s positive COVID test , noting that the president had been vaccinated and boosted and was "experiencing mild symptoms."

His upper respiratory symptoms included "rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise," according to a statement on the White House's website.

Here's what people should know.

COVID prognosis for the elderly

More than 81% of COVID-related deaths affect those age 65 and older, the CDC states on its website — and the number of older people who succumb to the virus is 97 times higher than those who are 18 to 29 years old.

Dr. Norman B. Gaylis, a Florida physician and COVID expert, agreed that adults over 80 years old comprise the highest-risk group for mortality, as they face "multiple significant risks."

"COVID causes debilitating problems for the elderly, especially if there is a pre-existing neurological condition such as Alzheimer’s or Parkinson’s disease ," he told Fox News Digital via email. (He has not examined or treated Biden.)

A diagnosis of acute COVID can affect the ability of those in this age group to think properly, and often causes a condition known as "brain fog," he said.

"It is a problem, because the elderly are often more susceptible to COVID due to weakened immune systems," he said.

Best practices after a diagnosis

When someone over age 80 tests positive for the virus , the first course of action is to go into some degree of isolation, Gaylis said.

"It is also important [that people] stay well-hydrated and be cautious not to overexert themselves," he said.

If symptoms last more than 48 hours, the doctor calls for "proactive treatment."

" Take Paxlovid or approved nutraceuticals with zinc that boost the immune system," he recommended.

If symptoms do not decrease after 36 hours — or if symptoms are severe — the patient should seek medical attention right away.

"With those in their 80s, it is crucial to check and make sure major organs are not being affected," Gaylis said.

Regarding Biden’s case of COVID, Gaylis said that only the president's personal physician can speak to his condition and outlook for recovery.

"But we should certainly be more concerned about his condition than we would be with someone much younger — and because of his age, we also have to be aware of the risk of long-term health consequences ," he added.

As of Friday, Biden had completed his fourth dose of Paxlovid and "continues to tolerate treatment well," according to an updated statement issued from the White House.

"His loose, non­productive cough and hoarseness continue to be his primary symptoms, but they have improved meaningfully from yesterday," the statement said.

Biden will be 82 years old in Nov. 2024.