GREG GUTFELD: Biden promised peace but the country is in pieces

So, new internal documents obtained by America First Legal reveal the past existence of a Homeland Security Advisory Board that claims Trump supporters pose "domestic terrorism risks." And not just MAGA, but folks who've served in the military or have gone to church. So the next time an old woman tries to sell you a pie at a bake sale, make sure the money isn't going to fund a car bomb that still has its turn signal on. The now disbanded DHS board was called the Homeland Intelligence Experts Group, or HYG. And if there's anything we've learned, Intelligent Expert is a bigger oxymoron than Brian Stelter's workout tape.

The board included noted intel experts like James Clapper and John Brennan. The same clowns who intelligently and expertly claimed Hunter Biden's laptop was disinfo. Sorry, the only thing that was rushin' was Hunter to buy more crack. Oh, a bad pun, but I like it. The same laptop contained evidence resulting in Hunter's conviction on federal gun charges. But even worse, it gave meth-infused vendors with sex workers a bad name. So those guys have already proven they're willing to lie to win an election. They're known for soft coos the way Biden is known for soft poohs. And now they brand you a terrorist for refusing to vote Democrat.

According to the board's meeting notes, "There's a political backdrop to all of this. It seems that most of the domestic terror threat now comes from supporters of the former president. It is not like you want a political advantage, but people have attacked the government and its institutions for the last six years." They did? Well when? Jan 6? Sorry, as far as uprisings go in history, that was a mere popcorn fart. Now the George Floyd rioters, those were terrorists.

But Jan 6 was one day and everybody involved is already being punished. One of them was even killed and she was a veteran and Trump supporter, ironically. But let's not let facts get in the way of the truth, right, Mr. Clapper? Meanwhile, when the left burns down a police station, they win a settlement for breathing ash. And beat up Jews in front of a synagogue? Well, all you get is a stern tweet from a dead-eyed Joe. Charlottesville, which everyone on the left is still obsessed with, was seven years ago. Hell back then, Joe could still blink and didn't need spotters when he took a shower. But now it's Charlottesville every f****** day. Every day scenes like this. Protesters rioting outside synagogues. They made Jew-hating so convenient. No need to go all the way to Gaza to assault Jews. Under Biden, they've imported that violence to the U.S.

But do you see any MAGA hats? Does anybody look Catholic to you? Are there any vets in that crowd? Now those a**holes are too busy helping in their local communities. Those sick bastards. In New York, you can openly support terror and call for genocide. Every week there's another antisemitic attack. So, Joe, where was all that peace and unity we were promised? Face it. Biden is the least reciprocal president in history. If you gave him his vote, what did he give you exactly? He promised peace but the country is in pieces.

The Biden White House is like a company that floods your inbox with information on Pride Month chats with drag queens as they hit employees with pay freezes and layoffs, hoping that no one notices. But we do. Joe's promises were replaced with progressive virtue signaling that now trickles down to every company, like piss down an old man's leg. Hell, look at the Pentagon.

The deputy defense secretary claims policies focused on non-binary identities are essential for national security. She's exchanging one flag, the Stars and Stripes, with another. But I totally get why. When you label half the country as bigots or even terrorists, do you really think they're going to volunteer to defend a country that hates them?

An old White vet joined up 30, 40, 50 years ago and now you hate 'em. So would he tell his son or daughter to do the same thing and enlist? Hicks discussed the need to create "cultural change in the military." Congrats. You did it. And it has nothing to do with winning.