Greg Gutfeld: What an amazing message sent by American voters

So that was a big night. No, not because Kat finally finished her Snoopy jigsaw puzzle. Good job Kat. See, a little perseverance can pay off. But also the election.

But what an amazing message sent by American voters. By now you've heard the explanations. Parents had enough of destructive racist wokism, the involuntary indoctrination of their kids, the ideological, robotic brainwash forced in all facets of life. Not to mention Terry McAuliffe’s robotic dancing.

*Video of McAuliffe dancing*

My God. Someone, please check Terry’s medications. He has moves like Jagger if Mick were having a series of strokes. He makes Al Gore look like Jennifer Lopez. Except instead of having a big ass, he is one. I haven't seen dance moves like this, since Kat dropped a lit joint on her own lap.

NOMANI: VIRGINIA PARENTS, GLENN YOUNGKIN AIM TO TEACH KIDS 'HOW TO THINK, NOT WHAT TO THINK’

But thankfully, parents were basically the opposite of Brian Stelter at a buffet – people who had enough. They were like Harrison Ford in the movie "Witness," a cop undercover as a pacifist Amish farmer - only to be taunted repeatedly by a guy who goes one step too far.

*Clip from "Witness" in which a man taunts Ford's character by knocking his hat off leading to Ford's character beating the man up*

That was America doing the punching. And that guy being punched - everything woke that’s been shoved down our throat. But my favorite part of last night? Other than the magic mushrooms and the merlot? The joy from watching that incoherent word-regurgitator over at MSNBC collapse into a heap of nonsensical verbal puke.

Nicolle Wallace: I watched Glenn Youngkin's interviews. on FOX News and did nothing but -- he worshipped at the altar of Donald Trump on FOX News. He flew an insurrection flag at his rallies. He played dumb about a Zoom rally. He did not really put much distance between himself and Donald Trump on the Big Lie or the Deadly Insurrection, in which police officers were maimed by flagpoles. I think the real ominous thing is that critical race theory, which isn't real, turned the suburbs 15 points

Yeah, CRT isn’t real. And weapons of mass destruction was? How glorious was that implosion? It was like watching Michael Jackson set his own hair on fire. "Insurrection flags", "no such thing as CRT", she's blurting out talking points like a malfunctioning Stepford wife.

If she got any more miserable she'd be these low-brained dipwads.

Kirsten Powers: This is now, I think, also the Republican playbook, is to use these issues to scare people, basically. Feeling out of -- that everything is out of control with their children, and they need to be protected from these people with this sort of -- demagogues and this agenda. Right?

Brianna Keilar: Let's be clear: Some of it was dog whistle.

Powers: Yes.

Keilar: Some of it was dog-whistle racism.

Powers: A thousand percent.

What happened to them? McAuliffe might be break dancing – but these people are broken. It’s hilarious: Powers is trying to sell a book called "Grace" while she sells lies about race. She really should get rid of the ‘G’ in the title if she's that desperate for relevance.

As for Brianna stick to what you do best - eating insects.

*Video of Keilar eating cicadas*

Yeah, she went from eating cicadas to eating crow. At this rate, she'll be snacking out of Brian Stelter’s garbage can.

But you see the grift. If you win, it's about racism. If you lose it's about racism. And for CNN, it boils down to denial. They deny that their obvious bitter loathing for most of America spells their doom. But don’t feel bad for these losers.

WINSOME SEARS TROLLS LINCOLN PROJECT FOLLOWING HISTORIC VIRGINIA WIN: ‘IT’S A BAD DAY' TO BE THEM

They relied on sex-pest scumquats over at the Lincoln Project for commentary – whose despicable hoax of portraying parents as racist blew up in their ugly faces. And now they’re the ones in soot-covered blackface.

Fact is the only expertise Lincoln Project has is knowing the best place to watch boy’s soccer practice. Speaking of perv-enablers – where is Rick Wilson? Or Jon Weaver? Or Steve Schmidt. Boy did they go silent? Somebody better remove their shoelaces. They're as done as a bag of microwave popcorn cooked on high for 45 minutes. And they deserve it.

After creating that tiki-torch hoax, which was meant to destroy Youngkin, but destroying the lives of a few stupid Democrat operatives, they should be shunned for life. To call them scum is an insult to everything currently living on the rim of a public toilet. No offense, Andrew Cuomo.

FORMER OBAMA ADVISOR SAYS SHE FEARS GOP IS BECOMING THE 'PARTY OF THE PARENTS'

Now, you keep hearing the phrase "bellwether." That this election was a canary in a coal mine. But in reality, we were the canary. For a year we were chirping to anyone who listened that wokism was racism in drag, and it would ultimately drag the terrified Democrats into the abyss.

But the Dems don’t watch this show. If they did they could have seen this coming. Now they're as screwed as a $12 hooker leaving Hunter’s room at the Motel 6.

Instead, they listened to the clueless creeps at CNN and MSNBC. And now you see those dopes finally coming to grips with their own dopiness. They're dummy-come-latelys.

Anderson Cooper: You know the debate among Democrats tomorrow is gonna be the same debate that has now been had forever. The liberal wing is gonna say ‘you see what happens when we backtrack from our principles’ and the moderates are gonna say ‘they are too far to the left.’

Axelrod: it is a tedious debate.

//

Joe Scarborough: the Dems are gonna have to come face to face with this issue of wokism // You have a lot of people saying he won based on something that is not real, that doesn’t exist. CRT or wokism or whatever you want to call it – I can tell you that is all parents talk about.

DEMOCRAT STRATEGIST JAMES CARVILLE: WHAT WENT WRONG IN VIRGINIA WAS ‘STUPID WOKENESS’

Wow, their story changed faster than Biden in a Vatican bathroom after his little accident. It's funny, if we had said any of that three weeks ago, those chumps would’ve called us racist. Now they know they bet on the wrong horse. Or should I say horse’s ass?

At this rate, they’ll be approaching reality by 2044. When Barron Trump finishes his second term.

Finally, let's salute a real groundbreaker - Winsome Sears - the first woman of color to win a Virginia statewide election. And she did it as a Republican.

LIBERAL MEDIA IGNORES WINSOME SEARS' HISTORIC VIRGINIA WIN; THE FIVE REACTS

Sears: I'm telling you that what you are looking at is the American dream. The American dream.

//

I am not even first generation American. When I joined the Marine Corps, I was still a Jamaican. But this country had done so much for me. I was willing, willing to die for this country.

//

*USA chant*

She is living proof - but you didn't hear about it on "The View," on CNN, on MSNBC. Why? Would it be because she’s a Republican? That's half of it. The other half – she was Black.

Fact is the true racists prefer their people of color to follow one set of beliefs. You leave that plantation and you're dead to their masters on cable news. Which is the real story of this election. It exposed who the real racists are.

And as predicted here on Monday -- last night they got their tiki torches shoved right up their butts.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld's opening monologue on the November 3, 2021 edition of "Gutfeld!"