Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Virginia
Published

Nomani: Virginia parents, Glenn Youngkin aim to teach kids ‘how to think, not what to think’

Muslim immigrant Asra Nomani argues she's not a White supremacist for protecting her kid

By Angelica Stabile | Fox News
close
Nomani on Youngkin win: Parents want kids to learn 'how to think' Video

Nomani on Youngkin win: Parents want kids to learn 'how to think'

Virginia parent Asra Nomani and Mercury Public Affairs vice president Ian Prior discuss governor-elect Glenn Youngkin's approach to education.

Republican governor-elect Glenn Youngkin’s major win in Virginia’s election is a testament to how parents in the commonwealth want their children to be instructed in schools, Parents Defending Education Vice President Asra Nomani told "Fox News Primetime" Wednesday.

"We the parents are saying exactly what Mr. Youngkin was saying," she said. "We want schools to teach kids how to think, not what to think… And we are not White supremacists because of it."

Nomani, a Muslim immigrant from India and Fairfax County parent, explained that she is clearly not a White supremacist just because she values protecting her child.

WINSOME SEARS REFLECTS ON HISTORIC ELECTION WIN; DISMANTLING ‘ALL NARRATIVES’ ON RACE

"Every mama bear and papa bear loves their child and nobody can put hands on their cub," she said.

Virginia voters send message to Democrats: Leave our kids alone Video

The Virginia mother said even though parents have been standing up against critical race theory curriculum since June of 2020, the school boards have been "hijacked" by activists who insist on pushing woke ideologies.

Fightforschools.com executive director and Loudoun County, Virginia, parent Ian Prior credited the win for Youngkin -- and parents -- to successfully investigating the situation, communicating findings and taking action.

"We were able to put together a team of volunteers that were just fantastic," he said. "They spent six months collecting signatures to remove school board members. We’re done with that process and it’s all because of their hard work."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The more you do all this, it has a snowball effect – you bring more people to your cause."