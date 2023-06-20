Green energy zealot 'Just Stop Oil' really means 'Just Stop Life'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

For years, I have maintained that a percentage of far-left activists would often rather "protest life than live life."

It is easy to imagine that after failure in their own lives, the only way some of these activists can feel "relevant" is to protest… anything. But at what point, do such protests actually prove massively counterproductive to the welfare of humanity?

I would cite the "Just Stop Oil" movement in Europe and spreading to the United States as a prime example of the unintended negative consequences of "good intentions." As in, unimaginably horrible consequences for the greater good of humanity should their far-left activist utopian pipe dream ever come to fruition.

Now, are there decent and responsible people associated with the "Just Stop Oil" movement? One can only hope so. That said, this is the same group which approves of the shockingly juvenile antics of defacing Van Gogh's "Sunflowers" painting; gluing themselves to other famous artworks; and smashing cake into the wax model of King Charles III at the Madame Tussauds museum in London.

Not surprisingly to many in the United States, Hillary Clinton has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars directly to those who choose to vandalize art in the "defense" of the climate. "Just Stop Oil" reportedly gets some of that money.

While such behavior is on par with a 4-year-old throwing a tantrum in a sandbox, at least the mind of said 4-year-old – unlike apparently, Mrs. Clinton and the spoiled rich kids who "lead" these movements – would still be open enough to understand that "Just Stop Oil" equates to "Just Stop Life." Literally in a number of cases.

Unfortunately, such an unassailable truth is lost on – or denied by – the "Just Stop Oil" protesters who recently wanted to make themselves feel really "relevant" by grinding traffic to a halt in London at a number of bridges, including the Tower and London bridges. The stated goal of the activists being their demand for Britain to immediately stop all new oil and gas production.

Sadly for them, other than angering a number of commuters seeking to get on with their real and productive lives of working and taking care of their families, the protesters accomplished nothing.

Again, as we could honestly teach that 4-year-old, as meticulously outlined in a report from the Institute for Energy Research (IER), "Nearly every facet of modern developed economies requires petroleum products and natural gas to function and provide the comfortable lifestyles that citizens of developed countries have come to expect. These resources are necessary for agriculture, heavy industry, transportation by all modes – road, rail, air, or ship – and a great number of the products that we take for granted. They're ingrained in almost everything."

In other words, the industries and farms which sustain all human life on Earth.

Now granted, there are several far-left billionaires who love flying in their corporate jets to the Aspen Institute and World Economic Council meetings who believe that the world’s population needs to be slashed – not the rich, of course – who might see the massive loss of life caused by the outlawing of fossil fuels as a positive, but I believe I can safely speak for the vast majority of already struggling-to-survive-humanity in saying, they would prefer not to be "zeroed out" by "Green Energy Zealots."

Zealots who also may need basic lessons not only in "supply and demand," but "geo-political aspirations" as well.

For instance, what do they think will happen if they "Just Stop Oil" in the United Kingdom, the United States and other Western nations? Do they truly believe it will be "magically better for the environment?"

If so, allow me to introduce them to the People’s Republic of China, Russia and other rogue nations that put regional and global domination well before the wishes of "Green Energy Zealots" trying to make themselves feel better. (Zealots who more likely than not, arrived at the protest sites in London thanks to fossil fuel powered transportation or on footwear often created via petroleum products.)

If the zealots got their way, the environmental situation would change significantly. It would get dramatically worse.

Why? Because if "Just Stop Oil" and other similar protest movements – which many believe only really exist to fundraise off gullible progressives to pay the salaries and benefits of their leadership – do get their way, they will only succeed in moving oil and natural gas production from countries with the highest environmental standards to countries with lower or nonexistent standards.

Here in the United States, millions of acres of forestry and agricultural land are being sacrificed to vastly under-performing solar panel "farms." Thousands of offshore windmills are not only becoming unavoidable eyesores but killing untold numbers of marine and fowl life. And 1,000 to 2,000-pound highly corrosive electric vehicle batteries – you know, as in the ones mostly built in China, which accounts for over 70% of global EV market – are becoming increasingly problematic to dispose of.

With all that and more, even rich liberals are now starting to wonder if "Green energy" is weakening the power supply, costing tens of thousands of jobs, and hurting the quality of life of those human beings almost entirely dependent upon oil and fossil fuels to, you know... survive.

"Just Stop Oil" does equal "Just Stop Life."

That fact acknowledged, in response to this insanity, I borrow this quote from Nancy Reagan, the wife of former President Ronald Reagan: "Just Say No."