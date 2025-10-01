Government shutdown is Democrats' political weapon against American families

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Every day, families across America make tough decisions about how to live within their means. They don’t get to raise their credit limit whenever they want. They don’t get to spend uncontrollably and then send the bill to their kids.

But in Washington, that’s exactly what Democrats are trying to do — and they’re recklessly using the threat of a government shutdown as a political weapon to force it.

Let’s be clear about what’s happening. Republicans are not the ones pushing this country to the brink. We voted to keep the government open, with plenty of time remaining before a shutdown. Democrats have refused to do the same, leaving us in the position we are in today.

Let’s set the record straight: Over a week ago, House Republicans did our job. We passed a clean bill to keep the government open through November 21. No partisan poison pills. No excuses. Just a responsible plan that gives Congress time needed to finish the tough funding fights the American people sent us here to wage.

Democrats — most of whom have already voted ‘yes’ on this same legislation 13 times — obstructed our progress. Why? Because they have fallen to a pressure campaign by their radical, progressive base. Congressional Democrats are even coordinating with these activists on a shutdown strategy.

Let me explain exactly what this means. Rather than making sure moms and their infant children receive WIC benefits and troops get paid, Democrats’ proposal uses $1.5 trillion of your money to fund government benefits for illegal immigrants, radical news programming and climate initiatives in foreign countries.

Moreover, their $1.5 trillion bill rolls back a historic investment in rural health care and other provisions within the Working Families Tax Cuts that preserve financial stability for the American people.

Here’s the truth: Democrats would rather stage political stunts than engage in real debate. Frankly, they can hold all the press conferences they want. Press conferences don’t open the government. Voting yes on the House Republicans’ clean bill is the only thing that will.

House Republicans have done the hard work. We’ve debated every corner of government spending in the Appropriations Committee. We’ve voted, argued, and voted again — that's exactly how democracy is supposed to function.

Our proposal is simple: Keep the government open while we finish the job. No gimmicks. No games. Just responsible governing.

It’s time for Democrats to stop playing politics, put America first and join Republicans in voting to keep the government open.