Dan Gainor: NBC and Google try to censor conservative websites, endangering free expression

If you wanted an example of the worst abuses of Big Tech and leftist journalism, Google and NBC teamed up this week to deliver one.

An openly leftist NBC staffer based in the United Kingdom worked hand-in-hand with a foreign advocacy group to attack two conservative news organizations in the United States. And Google did its best to help them.

NBC reporter Adele-Momoko Fraser, employed at the scary-sounding “Verification Center,” worked with the Center for Countering Digital Hate. CCDH is a British operation that claims it “seeks to disrupt the architecture of online hate and misinformation.” ​Together, they tried to financially ruin The Federalist and ZeroHedge.

Fraser and CCDH tried to silence their political opponents with a presidential election less than five months away. Remember all the media hype about foreign involvement in our elections? In fact, the anti-Trump media never really cared. They just wanted foreign involvement on their side.

Initially, NBC News claimed that Google had "banned" The Federalist and ZeroHedge from its ad platform for the crime of "pushing unsubstantiated claims" about Black Lives Matter.

NBC cited a Google spokesperson as saying the company has policies that “explicitly prohibit derogatory content that promotes hatred, intolerance, violence or discrimination based on race from monetizing."

An article on the NBC website went to claim that both sites had been demonetized, but Google backed off its attacks on The Federalist. For now.

The “reporter” was thrilled and thanked CCDH and its sister group "for their hard work and collaboration." Just in case you thought she was neutral, she even added the Black Lives Matter hashtag. She later deleted that, but the Internet is forever. Just like her bias.

She wasn’t the only one celebrating. Imran Ahmed, CCDH founder and CEO, was “delighted” and tweeted out the article, calling it his organization’s “biggest win ever.”

CCDH isn’t done by a long shot. The group is “calling on advertisers to blacklist these 10, U.S-based, racist Fake News sites.” The list includes The Federalist and ZeroHedge, along with Breitbart, American Thinker and WND. If leftists like Ahmed have their way, conservatives won’t be allowed to post anywhere online.

Remember that the next time so-called journalism professionals whine about press freedom. Or even complain about the Hollywood blacklist. Leftists now are the new McCarthyites.

The censorship caused an uproar, especially since it landed right in the middle of both federal and congressional debate about reining in the power of Big Tech companies.

Google wasn’t subtle. It showed the world that it has too much control over our lives and that the most powerful company on Earth is also an enemy of the very freedoms that protect it.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, was one of several members of Congress to criticize Google. He sent a letter to the company saying its actions raised “serious concerns that Google is abusing its monopoly power in an effort to censor political speech with which it disagrees.”

The co-founders of The Federalist, Ben Domenech and Sean Davis, wrote in The Wall Street Journal: “The episode illustrates how dangerous the combination of partisan media and monopolistic tech companies is to America.”

They couldn’t be more right. Since this incident occurred, Facebook took down some ads for President Trump on its site, once more bowing to the leftists inside and outside its company. It was also revealed that Twitter had tried to pressure Sen. Tom Cotton, R-Ark., and threatened to shut down his account “permanently.”

Cotton had gotten in trouble with Twitter over the use of the words “No quarter for insurrectionists, anarchists, rioters, and looters.” If America is to survive as a free nation, then we might modify Cotton’s statement: “No quarter for censorship.”

In practical terms, that means Big Tech and its leftist activist buddies in the news media. They have made it clear they don’t believe in free speech or free press for any that oppose them. They have made it clear they don’t want a free election this year or any time after. They have made it clear they are at war with the very nation that protects the freedoms they have used to become so powerful.

So now the big question: Are we going to let them get away with it?

