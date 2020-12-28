Jeremy Hunt: Georgia Senate runoffs -- why this Black man voted for Perdue and Loeffler

On Monday I cast my early vote for Republican Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue in the Georgia Senate runoff elections.

For some, my decision might be perplexing. In an era where race and ethnicity are expected to govern our political choices, it might seem odd that I, a Black man, would vote against the Democratic Party—especially when one of the candidates is a Black pastor who occupies the pulpit once held by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. But as a husband and father of a young family, my decision couldn’t have been easier.

If you spend any amount of time in my home state, you will be greeted by a flood of advertisements—several of which paint the two Democratic Senate candidates, Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff, as "radicals."

Perhaps many in the Georgia electorate should not be immediately afraid of the label. If candidates are radical about standing up for America and defending our constitutional freedoms, I see no problem with the description.

The problem is that Ossoff and Warnock aren’t radical about cleaning up the corruption in Washington that has led to record distrust in American institutions. They have no intention of disturbing the progressive consensus infecting nearly every aspect of American life—from Big Tech to academia and even professional sports.

To the contrary, Warnock and Ossoff are radical about redefining what it means to be an American.

I grew up in a family that taught me that America’s story is about triumph.

In back-to-back world wars, we triumphed over evil abroad. At home, we triumphed over the evil of slavery and later over the brutality of Jim Crow violence.

Whenever evil rears its ugly head in America, it is ultimately defeated. As imperfect as our country may be, America grows closer to living up to her creed with each passing generation.

This is the story that made me proud to be an American. In fact, it inspired me so much that I decided to attend the United States Military Academy at West Point and dedicate the next five years of my life to service as an officer in the Army.

Well, today’s Democrats tell a different story about America.

They tell a story of a nation so mired in racism that it must be fundamentally transformed from the ground up. The entire American experiment in democracy was a complete failure and perhaps it’s time to start anew. As Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., put it, "Now we take Georgia, then we change America!"

Several years after Pastor Jeremiah Wright’s famous "God Damn America" speech, Warnock endorsed his rhetoric saying: "You ought to go back and see if you can find and read, as I have, the entire sermon. It was a very fine sermon."

Yet while condemning America, he showered praise on Marxism in his 2013 book, "The Divided Mind of the Black Church." Warnock appears to shrugs at the millions of lives lost to Marxism, jumps at any opportunity to condemn his own country, yet still wants Georgians to vote him into office.

I’ll pass.

As a young husband and father, I’m not just voting for myself—I am voting for my one-year-old daughter’s future. It is simply unimaginable to support a party who wants her to grow up believing that her country is a symbol of hate.

Democrats envision an America where she is nothing more than the product of her skin color—not the content of her character. They want her to grow up believing that her every success or failure doesn’t count unless it is viewed through the lens of identity politics.

Not on my watch.

A vote for the left is a vote not just for liberal politics. It’s a vote to supplant American culture with a new unrecognizable version of itself. Well, that’s not an America where families—especially young Black families like mine—can flourish and achieve the American dream.

Out of all the Georgia elections in which I have participated since I became of age, my vote Monday might have been the most consequential—but it was also the least difficult to decide. As I vote based on love for my family and my country, it’s not a tough call.

