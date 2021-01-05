Georgia Democratic State Rep. Vernon Jones: Georgia Senate runoffs -- Why I’m supporting Loeffler and Perdue

As Georgians choose their two U.S. Senators in the January 5th runoff elections, the stakes could not be greater.

If Democratic challengers Raphael Warnock and Jon Ossoff defeat incumbent Republican Sens. Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, the result will be 50-50 deadlock between the parties.

If Congress certifies Joe Biden’s Electoral College advantage on January 6, a day after the runoff, it will deliver the Senate into Democratic hands.

Because the vice president serves as the Senate’s president and can vote to break any deadlock, a Biden presidency means that Vice President Kamala Harris could cast the tie-breaking vote on any Senate matter.

SEN. DAVID PERDUE: GEORGIANS SHOULD VOTE FOR ME & SEN. LOEFFLER TO STOP DEMS’ RADICAL SOCIALIST AGENDA



Given that the Democrats continue to control the U.S. House of Representatives, a GOP loss of the Senate would put them in charge of Congress.

That would not only be catastrophic for Republicans, it would be a colossal mistake for the country and would contradict the will of most of the electorate including independents and many Democrats.



The reason is two-fold.

First, today’s national Democratic party has drastically changed from what it once was. It has moved from being a center-left party during Bill Clinton’s presidency to one that is increasingly driven by far-left ideas and policies.

Second, rather than going against the tide, Warnock and Ossoff are part of it in major ways.



The older Democratic party focused on equality of opportunity, economic growth and targeted tax cuts. Today’s party demands equality of outcome and redistribution of wealth.

JON OSSOFF: GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS – HERE'S MY MESSAGE FOR PEACH STATE REPUBLICANS

The Clinton Democrats supported hiring more police officers. Today’s Democratic leaders, at least at the state and local level, are open to "defunding" entire police departments.

Democrats during the days of centrist Georgia senator Sam Nunn focused on a strong United States military. Today, they are far more hostile to the Pentagon.

Democrats once saw America as a force for good in the world. Now many of them see America as an ugly, imperialist country of oppression.

Late 20th century Democrats believed in making our energy sources cleaner through science and technology. Today they seek to ban every form of energy except for renewables.

SEN. THOM TILLIS: GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS – SEND PERDUE, LOEFFLER BACK TO DC, SEND PELOSI, SCHUMER A MESSAGE

Yesterday’s party didn't dismiss public school choice. Now it opposes alternatives for children from impoverished families trapped in failing neighborhood schools.



On every one of these issues, not just Republicans and independents, but millions of Democratic voters prefer the older version of the party. That is partly why Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt. has failed twice to become the Democratic nominee for president.



And on all or most of these issues, Warnock and Ossoff prefer today’s radicalized party.



As the pastor currently in a leadership role at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s Ebenezer Baptist Church in Atlanta, Warnock represents as well as anyone the radical shift that has occurred.

Throughout his life, Dr. King embraced the mainstream liberal view that America needed to be reformed so it could live up to its own ideals as expressed in the Declaration of Independence.

Warnock, on the other hand, seems to embrace the illiberal Marxist idea of America as fundamentally flawed from its inception, and as needing to reject and disown its supposedly wicked foundation.

SEN. MARCO RUBIO: GEORGIA SENATE RUNOFFS -- THE FATE OF OUR NATION IS IN GEORGIA'S HANDS

His sermons over the years have included expressions of sympathy for Cuba's late Marxist leader Fidel Castro and condemnation for Christians serving in the armed forces.

He has met with the Nation of Islam's Louis Farrakhan and defended controversial pastor Rev. Jeremiah Wright while failing to condemn his incendiary comments.

He has implied that Israel acts like an apartheid state, thus resurrecting from its shallow grave the old Soviet-led U.N. resolution equating Zionism with racism.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE OPINION NEWSLETTER



As for Ossoff, he, like Warnock, is drawn to the Sanders-Ocasio-Cortez wing of his party, boasting about receiving Sanders’ endorsement and mimicking their views on issues ranging from the environment to gun control to health care. In addition, his ties to China and its ruling Communist party are concerning.



Tellingly, both Warnock and Ossoff have raised millions of out-of-state dollars from San Francisco and Silicon Valley area donors.

This points to a major reason for the Democrats’ radicalization -- their increasing dependence on precisely those kinds of contributors who often espouse hard left beliefs.

Prior to their rise, Democrats raised most of their money from more centrist donors who had a moderating influence on the party.



In short, a victory for both candidates in Georgia on Tuesday would drag not just the Democrats but the nation far from centrist values and policies.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

In its founding ideals, as well as its current reality, America would be placed in jeopardy.



Let the people of Georgia pay heed.

