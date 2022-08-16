Expand / Collapse search
Garland's dangerous case against Trump, Biden's Afghanistan failure and more Fox News Opinion

Read the latest Fox News Opinion columns and watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham and more

Tucker Carlson: The Mar-a-Lago raid was a power grab Video

Tucker Carlson: The Mar-a-Lago raid was a power grab

Fox News host Tucker Carlson shreds the FBI's raid on former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – We've had a few days to reflect on it and have concluded that no honest person could believe that the raid on Donald Trump's home last week was a legitimate act of law enforcement... Continue reading…

DOJ VS TRUMP – The raid of Trump's home is the latest illustration of Merrick Garland's dangerous paradigm… Continue reading…

HOUSE MINORITY LEADER KEVIN McCARTHY, REPS. McCAUL, ROGERS, COMER – Biden's Afghanistan debacle began with the fall of Kabul a year ago and Americans deserve answers… Continue reading… 

TWITTER'S THOUGHT POLICE – Big tech censors could interfere with midterm elections and target Republicans again… Continue reading…

GREG GUTFELD – What's up with all the people eating bugs? Continue reading…

ROCKY MOUNTAIN HIGH – Electing a GOP Senate majority in 2022 may depend on an upset in this purple state… Continue reading…

‘INTERNAL REPRESSION SERVICE’ – Democrats' tax-and-spend extravaganza, the so-called "Inflation Reduction Act," will ramp up the IRS to come after more Americans… Continue reading…

SEN. RAND PAUL – COVID-19 gain-of-function research is too dangerous for Fauci to work with… Continue reading… 

VIDEO OF THE DAY Sean Hannity discusses the FBI raid on Trump's Mar-a-Lago home and says, "this unprecedented search has further eroded American's trust in the FBI"… Watch now...

CANCELING ANOTHER FOUNDING FATHER – Boston, 'cradle of the American Revolution,' wants to erase another Revolutionary War hero… Continue reading…

TIM TEBOW – My foundation is working to save high risk human trafficking survivors with a new initiative… Continue reading…

WHY VJ DAY STILL MATTERS – We need to share these important truths with the next generation… Continue reading…

CARTOON OF THE DAY – Deadly Compassion. Check out all of our political cartoons...

