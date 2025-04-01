I exposed Hamas links in BBC Gaza film: 'When the media spread lies it has consequences'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The BBC was recently caught publishing a documentary that secretly relied upon, and paid, the family of a senior Hamas official.

In the public outrage that followed, BBC executives were forced to take the documentary offline.

The documentary, titled "Gaza: How To Survive A War Zone," allegedly cost over half a million dollars to make, and yet the Hamas ties to the production were exposed in less than twelve hours of the show airing.

Media bias against Israel is not new, but the demographic shift in Europe has resulted in toxic anti-western ideologies being given an increasingly loud voice in many state institutions. In the UK, we see this mostly manifest itself in academia, politics, and, of course, the media.

THE FORGOTTEN AMERICANS OF HAMAS' TERRORIST MASSACRE ON OCTOBER 7TH

For decades, outlets such as the BBC have used Qatari state mouthpieces such as Al Jazeera as a recruiting pool. How many ex-Al Jazeera staffers do you need to employ before you begin to look like Al Jazeera yourself?

Which means anti-Israel bias in the media is rarely an accident, it is almost always a feature of a far bigger problem.

The unique aspect of the "BBC-gate" documentary saga was that it exposed BBC anti-Israel bias across the entire news-delivery supply chain. Once it left the hands of Hamas propaganda agents in Gaza, across the fixers and journalists, all the way to the BBC executives who rubbed their hands with glee and dreamed of global awards, the failure was complete, catastrophic and inexcusable. Not one part of the system did its job properly.

The BBC’s anti-Israel bias is now undeniable. There is just nowhere left for them to hide. The BBC’s engine room is full of obsessive activists dressed in PRESS gear, all trying to find new stories and new angles that will help shift public opinion further against the Jewish state. The BBC traffic all goes one way.

I am reliably informed that for every story pitched by BBC journalists in support of the only actual democracy in the region, at least 10 are intended to make people sympathize with a Gazan population that not only voted Hamas into power, but whose families man the forces of multiple Jihadist terrorist groups.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

And the BBC is incapable of self-repair. To do so it would need to step far outside the progressive BBC’s Overton window. Part of the problem is demographics and once-neutral insiders have been dragged to the extremes to stand in solidarity with their work colleagues. The BBC, like many British institutions, was corrupted from within.

And those who claim the obsessive anti-Zionist hate we witness in much of Western media is not antisemitism, completely miss the point.

When a media platform obsesses about and demonizes Israel, it shapes Jewish people into defenders of a demon state. When a media platform then shields its behavior by hiding behind one of the few token Jews who hate Israel, it removes from the Jewish people the ability to effectively protest against the discrimination and abuse that comes their way.

It is media bias that puts Jewish citizens (of whatever nation) into a corner – and then places hurdles in front of their ability to defend themselves. The inevitable result is the increase in antisemitism we witness across the globe. Who wouldn’t speak out against people who defend a ‘demon state’ that ‘deliberately targets children’?

When the media spreads lies, it has consequences.

Outlets such as the BBC abandoned the Jewish people, most notably just as the nation state of the Jews was attacked on multiple fronts by radical Islamic terror groups backed by brutal Islamist regimes.

Many media outlets in the West have since turned into puppets for radical Islamic terrorists, but none seem to have done so as willingly and proudly as the BBC.

What makes this more perverse is that, because of the state-mandated license fee, British Jews (and their supporters) face heavy fines if they refuse to fund it.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

We may not have the scenes of campuses such as Columbia on British streets, but the situation is far graver here. Antisemitism in the UK is done the British way, quietly, politely and with a smile on its face.

And nothing is spreading antisemitism in the UK more effectively than the publicly-funded State broadcaster – the good old BBC.