Published

FBI in crisis, M&Ms not so sweet, and more from Fox News Opinion

Read the latest from Fox News Opinion & watch videos from Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity, Laura Ingraham & more.

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Tucker: This is a remarkable deal for drug companies Video

Tucker: This is a remarkable deal for drug companies

WARNING: Graphic footage—Fox News host Tucker Carlson calls out Pfizer's alleged manipulation during the COVID-19 pandemic on 'Tucker Carlson Tonight.'

TUCKER CARLSON – Fox News host calls out Pfizer's alleged manipulation during the COVID-19 pandemic. Continue reading…

'INSTITUTIONAL, CULTURAL ROT' – I was an FBI Special Agent and if Biden won't fix a bureau in crisis, it will be destroyed. Continue reading…

SAY YOU'RE SORRY – 10 celebrities who need to apologize, and mean it. Continue reading…

GUTFELD – Trans activists are 'boiling mad' over a video game JK Rowling has nothing to do with. Continue reading…

NOT SO SWEET – Mars shelves M&M spokescandies in latest woke corporate fiasco. Continue reading…

RAYMOND ARROYO – President Biden's awkward lunch date with Vice President Harris. Continue watching…

Seen and Unseen: President Biden's awkward lunch date with VP Harris is a 2024 infomercial Video

JUST SAY NO – I have two young daughters and here's why I say no to sleepovers. Continue reading…

THROWN UNDER THE BUS – San Diego wants to tax people out of their cars and into public transportation. Continue reading…

PUTIN'S WAR – Putin's pivot in Ukraine will bring about permanent war in Europe. Continue reading…

01.27.23

