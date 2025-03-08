A failing response to bird flu is hurting farmers and consumers

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The highly pathogenic avian influenza – commonly known as bird flu – is wreaking havoc on American agriculture. This devastating virus, carried by birds worldwide, is currently spreading among U.S. poultry and dairy cattle, with several recent human cases reported among dairy and poultry workers.

Since the outbreak began in 2022, more than 162 million birds have been culled. In the past 30 days alone, bird flu has been detected in 24 states. The virus has been confirmed in poultry in all 50 states and, as of December 2024, dairy cattle infections have been reported in 16 states.

The situation is worsening. Herd, flock and human infections have risen, farmers are grappling with market uncertainty, and consumer prices continue to rise. The economic impact of this outbreak is staggering, threatening farmers’ livelihoods across the country.

In the last quarter alone, more than 20 million egg-laying chickens in the United States have died due to bird flu, causing the conventional egg-laying flock to shrink by nearly 4% in January. The federal government has spent more than $1.25 billion compensating farmers for their losses. Yet, despite these efforts, the crisis remains unchecked.

Rather than responding with urgency and competence, the federal government’s actions have been inadequate. In recent weeks, the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) has made sweeping cuts to the federal workforce, dismissing key personnel tasked with public health and disease control.

While improving government efficiency is an important goal, the indiscriminate mass firing of federal workers, specifically those focused on protecting the health and safety of Americans, is not the solution. In fact, it is reckless and dangerous.

Reports indicate that among DOGE’s first targets at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) were Ph.D.-trained scientists who assist state and local officials in responding to disease outbreaks. Others dismissed from the CDC included fellows in the Laboratory Leadership Service, who develop tests for new and emerging diseases and often collaborate with the Epidemic Intelligence Service on outbreak responses.

At a time when public health efforts should be strengthened, the Trump administration’s federal workforce cuts are undermining our ability to combat the bird flu crisis.

The damage extends to the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), where microbiologists specializing in animal disease mitigation – including bird flu – were fired from the Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service. On Feb. 18, USDA publicly acknowledged mistakenly terminating Food Safety and Inspection Service staff responsible for bird flu control and mitigation.

USDA stated that it is "working to swiftly rectify the situation and rescind those letters." It is unacceptable for this administration to "accidentally" fire essential personnel tasked with containing this virus and safeguarding lives and livelihoods in rural America.

The consequences of this mismanagement are already hitting American consumers. Egg prices soared by 37% in 2024, far outpacing the overall food inflation rate of 2.5%. In January of this year alone, egg prices jumped more than 22%, reaching an all-time high of $7.09 per dozen. Projections suggest prices could reach nearly $10 per dozen by the end of the year.

Unfortunately, USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins’ most recent comments have provided little reassurance, such as suggesting people should raise chickens in their own backyard. This is neither helpful, nor safe – it’s absurd. So far, none of her proposed plans adequately address the squeeze farmers and consumers are facing right now.

Importing additional eggs is not a reliable form of price stabilization, especially considering the 25 percent tariffs on imports from Canada and Mexico that continue to loom over the economy.. In 2023, the United States imported $44.1 million worth of eggs from Canada – more than 40% of all egg imports to the United States. Imposing tariffs on a reliable trading partner who makes up a significant portion of existing imports is not going to translate into better prices for consumers, and it certainly won’t improve conditions for U.S. egg producers.

Further, $500 million to address biosecurity gaps is important, but farmers will still bear some of the cost while continuing to lose their hens and chickens. I’m deeply concerned that this plan will impose further costs on farmers who are in an already dire situation, and many may not be able to enter this voluntary program due to the cost.

The federal response to this crisis has fallen short at the expense of our agricultural producers and American consumers. Instead of taking decisive action on Day 1 to curb the spread of bird flu or mitigating its cascading impact on our food supply chain, this administration’s actions risk exacerbating the crisis.

As a member of Congress representing working-class families in rural America, I stand ready to work with the president, Secretary Rollins, and the rest of the Trump administration to implement a comprehensive strategy to contain this virus, stabilize the farm economy, and lower food prices for working families across our country, and I hope the administration will be willing to rise to the challenge.

