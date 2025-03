NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Farmers and ranchers feed the world and save the planet – it’s a calling that deserves to be celebrated. But it’s time for agriculture in America to be honest with ourselves: for too long we have settled for the status quo.

With President Donald Trump back in office, there’s never been a better opportunity for producers to grow our successes and capitalize on this moment – setting up generations to come with opportunity and sustainability.

The avian flu outbreak is a crisis in agriculture, and the cost of eggs is a nightmare for consumers. Unfortunately, we’re in a "break glass in case of emergency" situation – and the strategies employed under the Biden administration simply weren’t good enough, leading us to where we are today.

The response we’ve seen from President Trump’s team has been excellent and is exactly why I’m so optimistic about the future of agriculture in our country. Not even two weeks into the job, Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins laid out a thoughtful, comprehensive five-point plan to help guide American producers and families through this time.

This plan is a $1 billion strategy to lower grocery bills and protect farmers by emphasizing and investing in:

Increased biosecurity – including implementation of a very successful pilot program that has proven to limit outbreaks.

More aid to farmers to help spike repopulation efforts.

Fewer regulatory burdens, cutting red tape.

Exploring research for vaccines and therapeutics.

Partnering with countries around the world to import eggs, as a short-term solution to lower costs.

This isn’t an overnight fix, but it is a serious plan.

As a farmer and veterinarian who grew a business raising livestock, managing disease and outbreaks – like we’re seeing with avian flu – is a critical part of the job. These animals are our livelihood, and it’s our responsibility to care for them, ensuring that we’re raising and producing the highest quality, safest food on the market for our consumers.

I’m willing to bet the farm that this is just the first example we’re going to see of President Trump and Secretary Rollins going to bat for America’s farmers and ranchers. They have our backs and are listening to our voices. We’re going to see a whole bunch more smart, forward-thinking policy that will make a huge difference for agriculture and our nation.

Washington knows there’s much to do: We need to fix trade imbalances and grow markets. We need to invest in more and better research. We need to stabilize rising input costs and increase farm income. We need to build better plans to combat devastating disease outbreaks. We need to address labor shortages. We need to understand how we can implement new technologies, while also protecting our data. That’s just the start, but we know this administration is ready to kick some butt.

Nebraska’s fields and pasture lands are expansive – about 90% of our land is devoted to farming and ranching. I’ve seen it firsthand: as rural goes, so goes agriculture. Secretary Rollins believes this, and she is an advocate for us. I’ve heard her articulate a vision for rural economic prosperity and development that will go a long way in giving our families and communities a boost.

We need to work with our federal partners to help build this roadmap for American agriculture. We know our potential is second to none. We have the best people and plentiful water, crops, and livestock. With great optimism and renewed partnerships, this season of leadership and newfound opportunity will lead to a long-lasting period of abundance – and cheaper eggs – for the American people.