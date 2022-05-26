Elections in Georgia, elsewhere show Republican voters love 'America First' candidates

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The closely watched primary election season continued Tuesday with contests in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, and Texas. And per usual, the biased and out of touch mainstream media is failing to focus on some very important news due to their unhealthy fixation on former President Donald Trump.

In the critically important state of Georgia for example, Republican voter intensity is at a fever pitch. In the GOP primary election for governor, more than 1.2 million Georgians went to the polls, nearly doubling 2018’s primary turnout of 607,000. Peach State Republicans sent an unmistakable message this week: what’s happening in Joe Biden’s America — namely the inflation crisis, the crime crisis and the border crisis — is totally unacceptable and Georgia is poised to turn red again.

The sky-high turnout in Georgia can’t be ignored and deserves further examination. Remember the new election integrity bill that was passed in Georgia last year that President Joe Biden, the Democrat Party and the liberal media all labeled a racist law that would cause mass voter suppression and disenfranchisement? Well, that was all a disgusting lie foisted on the American people that can’t now be swept under the rug as if it never happened.

The spectacles of Major League Baseball moving the All-Star out of Atlanta and woke corporations bowing to cancel culture radicals rather than learning the facts won’t be soon forgotten.

Furthermore, Georgia’s voting rules helped pave the way for something that’s truly worth celebrating. Come this November, voters in Georgia — a state once part of the segregated south — will choose between two African-American candidates for a seat in the United States Senate.

Trump endorsed political outsider and former football star Herschel Walker, who received a commanding 68 percent of the primary vote will face off against incumbent U.S. Senator Raphael Warnock. This is the just latest example proving the left’s position — that the United States of America has made no progress on racial issues since the 1960s — is 100 percent wrong.

The truth is that America is great because we as a people are always striving to improve and the coming Warnock versus Walker general election in Georgia is proof positive of that.

So, as the anti-Trump media tries to create a feeding frenzy over incumbent Governor Brian Kemp’s victory over former U.S. Senator David Perdue in the gubernatorial primary election, it’s not the only take away from Georgia’s vote by a long shot.

In Arkansas, former Trump White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders rolled to victory with the help of former President Trump’s endorsement by garnering a whopping 83 percent of the vote. With her nomination, Sanders became the first female GOP gubernatorial nominee in state history and if elected in November — which is likely in the deep red Natural State — will become the first female governor of Arkansas ever.

Trump candidates won up and down the ticket in Arkansas, including Lt. Gov. Tim Griffin, who glided to a primary victory in his campaign for attorney general. If elected in November, Griffin will be a great addition to the existing team of GOP attorneys general across the country that are focused on beating back the Biden’s Administration’s unconstitutional overreach.

Perhaps the biggest surprise in Alabama’s Republican primary election for U.S. Senate was first time candidate Katie Britt’s strong performance in a crowded field. Britt, who came away with nearly 45 percent of the vote despite only polling in the mid-30s in the lead up to the primary, will become the first woman elected to the U.S. Senate from Alabama if she wins in November.

She now faces conservative U.S. Congressman Mo Brooks in a run-off election that takes place less than a month from now on June 21. Regardless of which candidate wins the run-off, the GOP nominee for U.S. Senate in Alabama will be campaigning in the general election on stopping the crisis-creating radical agenda of President Joe Biden. Due to the ongoing inflation crisis, crime crisis, and border crisis that Biden’s policies have caused, the president’s approval rating clocked in at just 36 percent this week, according to a Reuters poll.

And because of all the news coming out of Georgia, Arkansas, and Alabama, what happened in the Texas run-off election might not be getting the attention it deserves. In the race for Texas Attorney General, Trump-fueled incumbent Ken Paxton defeated his GOP rival George P. Bush by a convincing 68 percent to 32 percent. Bush, the son of former Florida Governor Jeb Bush and nephew of former President and Texas Governor George W. Bush, was seen as a potential threat to Paxton for obvious reasons, but it simply didn’t materialize.

The mainstream media’s habit of missing the big story due to Trump Derangement Syndrome is spilling into its primary election coverage. At the end of the day, this week’s election results will do little to affect President Trump’s strong stature with the GOP faithful. In fact, the reality is that the GOP under the leadership of Donald Trump is becoming more and more diverse as each primary passes because the America first agenda provides hope, growth, and opportunity for all.