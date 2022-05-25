Trump claims victory in Republican primaries despite key losses

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former President Donald Trump boasted that Tuesday night's Republican primary results were a victory for his faction of the GOP, despite losing key races by wide margins.

Trump's major defeats centered on Georgia, where he campaigned aggressively to remove Republican Gov. Brian Kemp. He also pushed for the removal of Brad Raffensperger as secretary of state, but both men held their seats by wide margins. The pair had been top targets for Trump due to their opposition to his efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

Kemp smacked Trump-endorsed former Sen. David Perdue by more than 50 points Tuesday night, while Raffensperger dispatched Trump-endorsed Rep. Jody Hice with a nearly 20-point lead.

Incumbent Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr also defeated Trump-endorsed challenger John Gordon by a whopping 47 points.

However, Trump's preferred candidate in the Georgia U.S. Senate race, Herschel Walker, handily won his primary, moving on to face Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock.

"A very big and successful evening of political endorsements. All wins in Texas (33 & 0 for full primary list), Arkansas, and Alabama. A great new senatorial candidate, and others, in Georgia," Trump nevertheless wrote on his Truth Social site Tuesday night. "Overall for the ‘Cycle,' 100 wins, 6 losses (some of which were not possible to win), and 2 runoffs. Thank you, and congratulations to all!"

Trump fared better in Texas than in Georgia, with incumbent Attorney General Ken Paxton decisively defeating challenger George P. Bush.

The former president remains a key player in GOP politics despite Tuesday's setbacks. His endorsement of JD Vance in Ohio delivered the final push Vance needed to secure the Republican Senate nomination.