Deroy Murdock: Where are the high crimes and misdemeanors to justify impeaching Trump?

The Constitution is quite clear: The president "shall be removed from Office on Impeachment for, and Conviction of, Treason, Bribery, or other high Crimes and Misdemeanors."

Democrats are speeding toward the impeachment of President Trump with this standard barely a pebble in their path. Democrats regard President Trump with uncontrollable, pathological, stammer-inducing hatred and are determined to impeach him, no matter what.

The House this morning voted 232-196 to formalize these proceedings, now with a daisy petal of due process that the White House is welcome to use in the president’s defense. Zero Republicans voted for this impeachment resolution. Unlike the multi-party votes in favor of opening impeachment actions against presidents Clinton, Nixon, and Andrew Johnson, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of California and all but two Democrats voted to begin the effort to unseat President Trump with no backing whatsoever from the president’s own party. Thirty-one Democrats joined Republicans to launch impeachment against Democrat Clinton. Nearly every Republican opposed Nixon when the House voted 410-4 to begin efforts to dislodge him.

What a dark, unprecedented day in American history.

Still, the question remains: How, exactly, is Trump even accused of "treason, bribery, or other high crimes and misdemeanors"?

