Deroy Murdock: The Trump-hating media are demolishing themselves

When you are a jackhammer, everything looks like a broken sidewalk. This is why the Trump-hating media are demolishing themselves.

The left’s journalists and artists are so deeply consumed by vile, vicious, venomous rage towards President Trump and his supporters that they have become incapable of clear thought.

Just about daily, they soil themselves and stain beyond recognition the notion of a free press as a bulwark of American liberty. Instead, they humiliate themselves while aiming to “get Trump” and reverse the results of the 2016 election, which they remain too juvenile to accept, even halfway through Trump’s first term.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DEROY MURDOCK

Consider these recent national embarrassments:

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Leftist journalists and “entertainers” perpetrated an appalling rush to misjudgment regarding the MAGA-hat-wearing students from Kentucky’s Covington Catholic High School. Responding instantly to an abbreviated video shot in front of the Lincoln Memorial, this media mob immediately bullied these teenage boys as white supremacists who had tormented Nathan Phillips, a Native American Indian activist.

CLICK HERE TO CONTINUE READING DEROY MURDOCK'S COLUMN IN THE NATIONAL REVIEW