Deroy Murdock: Claims that Trump is anti-Semitic are lies – He is a true friend of the Jewish people

Isn’t it amazing how President Trump always gets blamed for whatever disgrace befalls American Jewry?

This was the sick, outrageous and thoroughly predictable way that prominent leftists politicized the surge in anti-Semitism that coincided with Hanukkah.

Look at just a few of their baseless comments:

“Anti-Semitism is on the rise in America. And it’s being stoked by Donald Trump, who won’t condemn it,” Rep. Eric Swalwell, D-Calif., fumed via Twitter.

“Folks still don’t see the connection with his [Trump’s] words and how it [sic] ignites violence,” Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., harangued via Twitter. “He fuels people’s anger and misguided hate. Instead of leading with compassion, he simply gaslights and laughs about it.”

“Some of the most hateful speech is emanating from Washington, D.C.,” according to Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio. “What we need our president to do is be a unifier, a calming, positive voice reminding us of what we have in common as Americans. That’s what presidents both Democrat and Republican have done for generations. We’ve missed that.”

When Trumpophobe Democrats and their media errand persons claim that the president divides gentiles from the descendants of Moses, they know better. This renders them liars at best and enablers of anti-Semites at worst.

Anyone who thinks Trump is targeting the Jews should read the 23 minutes of greetings that the supposedly Jew-hating president delivered as host of a Dec. 11 White House Hanukkah party.

“Today, we thank God for the Jewish people, whose love and loyalty, brilliance and bravery, resilience and resolve, spirit and strength bless America and the world,” Trump said. “Across our country, Jewish Americans strengthen, sustain, and inspire our nation.

As President, I will always celebrate and honor the Jewish people, and I will always stand with our treasured friend and ally, the State of Israel — that, I can tell you.”

Trump added: “I’m very proud that the Jewish faith is a cherished part of our family. Very proud of it.”

“As we gather this afternoon, our thoughts turn to the grieving families in New Jersey,” President Trump said. “Yesterday, two wicked murderers opened fire at a kosher supermarket and killed four innocent souls …With one heart, America weeps for the lives lost. With one voice, we vow to crush the monstrous evil of anti-Semitism whenever and wherever it appears. And we’re working very hard on that.”

What did this hard work entail?

“Two years ago, I recognized the true capital of Israel, and we opened the American Embassy in Jerusalem,” Trump explained. “I’ve also recognized Israel’s sovereignty over the Golan Heights … For 52 years, they’ve been having meetings on the Golan Heights. Nothing happened until I came along.”

“In just a few moments, I’ll sign an executive order to combat anti-Semitism,” Trump continued. “This action makes clear that Title 6 of the Civil Rights Act — which prohibits the federal funding of universities and other institutions that engage in discrimination — applies to institutions that traffic in anti-Semitic hate.”

The president added: “We have also taken a firm stand against the so-called Divestment and Sanctions movement, or BDS … And we forcefully condemn this anti-Semitic campaign against the State of Israel and its citizens.”

Constitutional scholar Alan Dershowitz attended this reception and predicted that Trump’s executive order would “turn universities away from being bastions of hatred and discrimination … It is a game-changer. It will go down in history as one of the most important events in the 2,000-year battle against anti-Semitism.”

As if these words and deeds did not confirm Trump’s warm regard for Jews and his wholesale rejection of anti-Semites, the president hosted the next day a second, 21-minute Hanukkah celebration.

“This evening, we give thanks to the Jewish community for its irreplaceable contributions to science, art, music, medicine, culture, philanthropy, public policy, and every other aspect of our national life. Incredible job. Incredible people,” Trump said. “We stand in awe of your extraordinary contributions to our county and to humanity.”

“Discrimination against members of the Jewish faith — it has to be confronted at every turn,” Trump said. “There is no tolerance for hate.”

Rabbis Zvi Boyarsky and Moshe Margareten then lit the White House menorah.

All of this surely dominated the ABC, CBS and NBC evening news programs, right?

Wrong!

ABC’s “World News Tonight” and the “CBS Evening News” spent zero minutes and zero seconds on these events. ABC squeezed in a minute and 25 seconds on a married couple in Texas whose 50-year-old Christmas song finally got radio play. CBS devoted two minutes and 10 seconds on a Yale freshman and veteran, 52, and his service dog.

“NBC Nightly News” featured “12 seconds of Trump deploring anti-Semitism, in remarks delivered at that event, but not identified as a White House Hanukkah party,” said Brent Baker of the Media Research Center, which tracked the near-total news blackout of this story. “The TV networks are happy to relay characterizations of Trump as a bigoted anti-Semite, so refuse to let their viewers know about facts that might counter that narrative.”

Especially since all three networks led their Dec. 11 evening news coverage with the deadly Jersey City attack, it would have been perfectly newsworthy for them to mention President Trump’s reaction to this mayhem, his denunciation of anti-Semitism, and his executive order to combat it — all in the context of his official Hanukkah parties.

But why would they do so? The Big Three completely ignored President Trump’s May 2 Rose Garden ceremony in which he physically embraced Rabbi Yisroel Goldstein of Chabad of Poway, near San Diego. It suffered a fatal shooting attack, in which the rabbi was wounded.

“We will fight with all of our strength and everything that we have in our bodies to defeat anti-Semitism, to end the attacks on the Jewish people, and to conquer all forms of persecution, intolerance, and hate,” President Trump said on that occasion.

With the stubs of his shot-off fingers in bandages, Rabbi Goldstein replied: “I’d like to thank our dear, honorable Mr. President for being, as they say in Yiddish, a ‘mensch par excellence.’”

The role of the Trump-hating media in this situation is thoroughly reprehensible. When Jews and the gentiles who love them tremble in fear after anti-Semitic attacks, they deserve to hear Trump’s message of love for the Jews. And yet the media’s largest organs — the Big Three network news shows — blockade these words of comfort from the president of the United States.

Conversely, those who hate the Jews and yearn to harm or kill them, need to hear President Trump tell them to stand down. Instead, the Big Three network news shows impede those words of condemnation from the president of the United States.

When anti-Semitism rears its ugly head in America, first blame the anti-Semites themselves. They scream the slurs, hurl the punches, and tug the triggers.

But second, blame the legacy media in general and the much-watched Big Three networks’ evening news programs. They contribute to this monumental ugliness because they hate President Trump more than they hate those who hate Jews.

This psychopathology is so deep that these so-called reporters actually censor Trump’s efforts to reassure Jews and repel anti-Semites. They would rather wrap him in lies about fake anti-Semitism than wrap their arms around Jews, who endure genuine anti-Semitism.

