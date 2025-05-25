Democrats don't need a 'left-wing' Joe Rogan, they need to win back the real one

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

It was hard to concentrate in my congressional office because I could overhear a lively interview with conservative media host Glenn Beck through the thin wall. You might assume I work for a Republican, but I’m chief of staff to progressive California Congressman Ro Khanna.

What if I told you it was one of our best interviews in recent months?

They disagreed on President Trump’s deportation efforts and USAID funding, but they agreed on revitalizing manufacturing and leading against China. The headline for the interview read, "Progressive Democrat sits down with Glenn Beck despite disagreements: ‘We’re all Team America.’" We agreed he’d return soon.

There’s debate about whether Democrats need a stronger message or more robust left-wing media. But what Democrats really need is to relearn the art of persuasion—not just crafting a compelling message, but figuring out how to make it cut through today’s crowded media landscape.

Democrats don’t need a "left-wing Joe Rogan." We need to persuade the real one, along with Americans nationwide, that we share common ground and are worth supporting.

I know it’s possible because I saw Ro begin that process with Glenn Beck. They didn’t agree on everything, but the conversation opened a door. That’s persuasion: not instant conversion, but showing up, listening, and finding places to start.

Our leaders are too often surrounded by chattering consultants obsessed with poll-tested messages and terrified of ruffling feathers. Every morning, I get dozens of emails urging me to tell Americans that MAGA Republicans are trying to take away their healthcare. I believe it! But it takes more than one line to convince people. We need specifics, facts, and a clear vision of what Democrats stand for.

Ro has been building this foundation for years. He’s traveled to dozens of states, partnering with Silicon Valley to expand tech opportunities, and since the election, held town halls in Republican districts—not to preach, but to listen. At a recent Allentown, Pennsylvania, event, Ro spoke with the Trump supporters protesting outside about his bipartisan bill to lower prescription drug costs. By the end, they came inside—and applauded.

Having a message is just the first step. The next challenge is breaking through today’s media ecosystem—can it go viral on social media, get picked up by the press, or reach broader audiences, and still land? Amplification matters equally.

It’s undeniable that Republicans have invested significantly more time and resources into building a powerful online ecosystem to reach voters. To overcome that right now, Democrats need to be fearless. Flood the zone, reach people where they are, win them over. Download TikTok, hire a talented, chronically online 22-year-old to post on subreddits, and create a Substack. Talk to Mehdi Hasan in the morning and Laura Ingraham in the evening. Write an op-ed for Fox News Digital.

It’s not about giving anyone a platform or legitimacy—their platforms already exist, and their audiences view them as legitimate. It’s about using those platforms to share our message and tailoring how we communicate to different audiences without compromising our values.

We also need to balance between viral moments with nuanced messages about complicated issues. Ro’s prescription drug bill has gained traction on X and Reddit. But his core vision—a new economic patriotism focused on 21st century solutions for the economic success of every community including new factories and AI academies—hasn’t taken off online the same way. Yet, in longer-form interviews and podcasts, it’s met with enthusiasm. Both messages matter, and we need to find the right time and place for each.

After all, Joe Rogan supported Bernie Sanders in the 2020 presidential election. When he drifted toward Donald Trump, we shrugged and said he was gone for good. Why not try again with a tailored message and an eye toward persuasion?

Joe, if you’re reading this, I have a pitch for you.