DAVID MARCUS: Trump's McDonald’s visit served up four brilliant political moments

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Presidential campaigns are known for iconic moments, and on Sunday beneath the Golden Arches, Donald Trump had another one, slinging fries, manning the drive through, and infuriating the left.

In one event, Trump’s savvy campaign team slew four political dragons, leaving Vice President Kamala Harris’ central argument strewn across the floor like a spilled McFlurry.

First, Trump’s playful manner with employees and supporters alike, clearly humanizes a man that Democrats need to convince voters is some kind of combination of Stalin, Hitler, and the Hamburglar.

TRUMP MAKES FRIES AT PENNSYLVANIA MCDONALD'S: 'I'VE NOW WORKED FOR 15 MINUTES MORE THAN KAMALA'

Second, Trump’s campaign completely dominated the news cycle all day at a stage in the campaign when winning each day is the central and most important goal.

Third, Trump had the opportunity to further mock Harris over her alleged stolen McDonald's valor. After all, this is a woman who wanted to inspect Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s high school yearbook, but can’t recall where the Micky D’s she worked at was.

Finally, and most importantly, the spectacle made it completely obvious that Trump is neither exhausted, nor senile, a lie that the entire liberal media sang in chorus all weekend like it was Handel's "Messiah."

Sorry, that talking point, which never resonated with voters anyway, is gone faster than a Big Mac on Trump Force One.

If you don’t think the event was a Happy Meal for Team Trump, just look at the toy inside, an action figure of the liberal media with its hair on fire.

WHAT DONALD TRUMP SAID HE'S GETTING KAMALA HARRIS FOR HER BIRTHDAY

New York Magazine took Trump to task by pointing out that he wasn’t actually "working" at McDonald's. Talk about a nothing-burger.

And this isn’t a one-off for Trump’s campaign, headed up by Chris Lacivita and Susie Wiles, who amazingly, just two months ago, were rumored to be on the chopping block, but like the McRib they persisted and can now boast a CVS receipt of political wins.

The Robert F. Kennedy Jr. endorsement was an absolute game changer, the 2nd Butler rally was inspired and inspiring, refusing a second debate has paid off on the ground and in the polls, and even doubling down on the devastating migrant crisis in Springfield, OH, in spite of accusations of racism showed voters Trump’s priorities.

TRUMP ASKS PENNSYLVANIA CROWD, 'ARE YOU BETTER OFF NOW THAN YOU WERE FOUR YEARS AGO?'

Meanwhile, trying to find a win for Harris’ campaign staff is like trying to find the french fry you accidentally dropped in your car, it's just not there.

From the start, the Hidin’ Harris 2024 strategy was abject political malpractice. This was a candidate that had no primary, who had been an all but invisible vice president for three and a half years, and who, the last time anyone paid attention to her, was somewhere to the left of Mao.

To this day, voters don’t know who she is. The Al Smith dinner would have been a chance to show the real Kamala, but instead the geniuses at Harris HQ decided to skip it and send a video with a 30-year-old joke at the last minute.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

What voters saw at McDonald's on Sunday is the authentic Donald Trump, love him or hate him, like the Egg McMuffin he is unmistakably who he is, and everyone knows it.

Kamala Harris is about as authentic as a Canal Street Gucci handbag.

This is because the Democratic National Committee hasn’t even decided who they want Harris to be, let alone started work on making her appear authentically that, and there’s only 2 weeks left.

Whether it is putting on an apron at McDonald's, or chopping it up at a barbershop in the Bronx, Donald Trump is just a gifted retail politician, and we are going to see that over and over as the silliness regarding his mental decline fades away.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

As for Harris, this week is make or break. Already, Democrats in tough races are running ads about how they can work with Trump. The wheels could fall off completely.

Maybe the Harris campaign has a plan. Maybe there is some special sauce that can turn things around, but whatever it is, it had better come soon, and it better be a whopper.

CLICK HERE TO READ MORE FROM DAVID MARCUS