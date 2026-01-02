DAVID MARCUS: Stop gaslighting us about Minnesota's new Somali-themed state flag

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

"Gaslighting," a term that is often misused, isn’t just a lie, or even a really big lie. It is a specific kind of lie, and a great example of it comes in the form of absurd claims that Minnesota’s new state flag does not resemble the flags of Somalia.

The expression comes from the 1938 play ‘Gaslight’ in which a devious husband lowers the lights in the house each evening, while insisting to his wife that she is imagining it, in an attempt to drive her mad and take her money.

Regarding the new Minnesota state flag, let's be clear about one thing: It absolutely does closely resemble the national flag of Somalia as well as several Somali regional flags. One reason we know this is the case is that, not only did people immediately notice, but left-wing media started "debunking."

Here is what PBS News had to say in January of 2024 as the flag was adopted: "It's a stretch to say the final version bears much resemblance to the Somali national flag, which is a solid light blue with a white, five-pointed star right in the center. The state Democratic Party chairman issued a news release taking one GOP lawmaker to task for fueling the spread of the misinformation on social media."

TRUMP TARGETS MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS, SAYS ‘WE’RE GOING TO GET TO THE BOTTOM OF IT’

See how this works? In a state with the nation’s largest Somali population, the Democrats adopted a new state flag that obviously looks like Somali flags, several of which include almost every detail, from color scheme to chevron. But if you notice you are spreading "misinformation."

Are we honestly supposed to believe that throughout the entire process of picking the flag nobody noticed that it looks remarkably similar to the Somali flag that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey regularly waves around while dancing on stage?

You can’t walk six blocks in the Twin Cities without seeing Somali flags, on murals and in shop windows. It is everywhere.

MINNESOTA'S NEW MEDICAID FRAUD PREVENTION FIX WON'T MAKE 'ANY DIFFERENCE,' FORMER FBI AGENT SAYS

The thought that nobody saw this obvious connection, that it simply never occurred to anyone except racists looking for trouble not only strains credulity, it runs it through a high-powered shredder.

Even if Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, who reveled in the flag change, and other Democrats would admit it was at least a coincidence, then they would still almost certainly be lying, but not gaslighting.

Instead, these liberals are making us look at a Minnesota flag that demonstrably is just like the Somali flags and forcing us to say, in pure Orwellian style, that we are the crazy ones and 2 + 2 = 5.

VP DEBATE FOOTAGE OF WALZ TOUTING STATE SUPPORT FOR DAYCARES GOES VIRAL AMID MINNESOTA FRAUD ALLEGATIONS

This is all very much in line with the fact that we are not supposed to notice that the Gopher State’s massive $9 billion fraud scandal centers around the Somali community. It's not happening, or, if it is happening, it isn't really $9 billion. And if it is $9 billion, it's only a coincidence that Somali immigrants are neck deep in it. And you're a racist for noticing.

Meanwhile, the liberal news media treats both the fraud and the flag stories as a kind of "fruit of the poison tree," to borrow a legal term. Since they believe that the attention on these issues is rooted racism, to cover the stories, even if they are true, is to abet that alleged racism.

I am here to tell you that you are not crazy or a racist for observing the obvious about the Minnesota flag, and that those who tell you it never occurred to anyone during the design and selection process are just flat-out lying.

TRUMP SLAMS WALZ AND NEWSOM AS 'CROOKED GOVERNORS,' ASSERTING THEIR STATES ARE AWASH WITH FRAUD

In the play ‘Gaslight," the deceitful husband is eventually caught by a detective who realizes the lights are lower in the house because the would-be thief is turning gaslights on in the upstairs apartment while looking for a treasure. As usual, there is money involved.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE FOX NEWS OPINION

And boy, is there a lot of money involved in the Minnesota gaslighting the nation is going through today. It's not just the money stolen by Somali fraudsters, but also the portion kicked back to the very Democratic politicians who enable the graft and play dumb about the flag.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

The American people are not going to be told they shouldn’t believe their lying eyes anymore. Everyone who looks at the Minnesota flag and the flags of Somalia can clearly see they are related, and we are done pretending we don’t.

If there is a positive to come out of this massive scandal it is that voters will no longer simply look away from fraud because noticing it in a specific group might be racist. And what’s more, we will not be gaslit over Minnesota’s Somali-themed state flag for one more moment.