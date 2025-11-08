DAVID MARCUS: Nancy Pelosi's legacy is the socialist takeover of her party

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The year was 1987 and the Democrat speaker of the House of Representatives was a moderate Texan named Jim Wright, the Senate majority leader was West Virginia’s Robert Byrd, and socialism was a dirty word in the Party of Jefferson and Jackson.

This was the year that San Francisco's Nancy Pelosi would begin her career in Congress, and regarding both her and her Democrat Party, we can surely say, you’ve come a long way, baby.

Former Speaker Pelosi announced this week that she would not be seeking a 900th or whatever it is, term in the House, and at 85 years old, she leaves a Democrat Party that has all but fully embraced socialism. She is arguably the biggest reason why.

Last month, amid growing pressure from the left, Pelosi’s hand-picked successor to hold the House gavel, Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, D-N.Y., endorsed a full-on socialist to be mayor of his hometown of New York City in what looked like a hostage video.

Many observers, myself included, have concluded that Democrats created a socialist monster that is now eating them, but in Pelosi’s case, it may be a little different. She may be getting the socialism she wanted all along, just faster than she expected.

When Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and her squad of blame-America socialists stormed into the House in 2019, Pelosi did nothing to suggest their Marxism was out of step with the party. Instead\, she appeared on magazine covers with them.

Pelosi is praised to high heaven by both parties for her ability to rule her conference with an iron fist and brook no quarter to opposition, but in practice, this clearly alienated moderate Democrats. In the case of New Jersey Rep. Jeff Van Drew, he became a Republican.

There is no indication that Pelosi is upset that hers is now the Democrat Socialist Party in all but name. We can imagine former GOP Speaker John Boehner ruefully deploring how the Tea Party and Trump captured his party over a cigarette and glass of red wine, but Pelosi seems pleased as punch.

The two most important Democrats of their generation are former President Bill Clinton and Nancy Pelosi. Both have famous photos as teens with party icon President John F. Kennedy, and each has a very different relationship to his legacy.

It was last-of-the-Southern-Democrats Clinton who, in 1992, rescued a party that had fallen badly out of touch with the nation by embracing the (what were then far-left) policies of Walter Mondale and Michael Dukakis.

Pelosi’s relationship to JFK is quite different. She ends her career as San Francisco's liberal lion with a party that staunchly anti-communist Kennedy would not recognize as his own. This was certainly a guy, for example, who knew what a woman was.

To see where Pelosi, her party, her nation, and her district have landed under her leadership one need look no farther than her likely successor, the trans activist and socialist State Sen. Scott Wiener, who has argued that the sex offender registry should be reduced or eliminated because, for some reason, trans people land on it disproportionately.

It is today’s Democrat Socialist party in a nutshell: Wiener is basically saying, "Sorry, we’d like to protect your kids, but it might offend that guy in a dress."

That is the legacy of Nancy Pelosi.

Notwithstanding the nascent and hopeful efforts of somewhat sensible San Francisco Mayor Daniel Lurie, Pelosi’s home city has fallen into a shameful spectacle of disorder, specifically because of Democrat Socialist policies like no-cash bail, light policing, and ignoring public vagrancy and addiction.

Pelosi has presided over one of the greatest leftward lurches of any party, anywhere, during her time in power. When she first took the gavel in 2007, then-presidential candidate Barack Obama was still opposing gay marriage (or at least saying he did) owing to his deep Christian beliefs. No Democrat in Congress has any such beliefs today.

Choose an issue, any issue, from abortion to climate, from crime and punishment to free speech. The Democrats have moved squarely away from core American values to a big government free-for-all in which the Mommy State always knows best.

No, Pelosi is not a victim of the socialist coup that took over the Democrats. Andrew Cuomo is, and Sen. Chuck Schumer sure looks like one. But not Pelosi. Do you really think she opposes free buses or government grocery stores?

No, Nancy with the laughing face wanted this all along and it looks like the last laugh truly is hers.