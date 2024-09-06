David Marcus: Harris, the AP and the smearing of JD Vance. Our political process is quickly being destroyed

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!





On Thursday, in a display of abject shamelessness that I wish I could say was rare, Vice President Kamala Harris and her toadies in the media used the tragedy of a school shooting to lie about JD Vance in close to the most disgusting way possible.

The GOP vice presidential nominee was giving remarks about the horrific school shooting in Georgia this week that left 4 dead, when he said, "I don't like that this is a fact of life. But if you are a psycho, and you want to make headlines, you realize that our schools are soft targets. And we have got to bolster security, so if a psycho wants to walk through the front door and kill a bunch of children, they're not able."

From this utterly sensible and sensitive position, the Associated Press somehow wound up with an X Post headlined, "JD Vance says school shootings are a ‘fact of life,’ calls for better security."

The clear purpose of this purple prose was to give the impression that Vance was downplaying the importance of school shootings, when in fact, he was addressing them head on. AP later took down the post, admitting its lie, but not before 2.5 million people were exposed to it.

Not to be outdone, the Harris X account posted the video clip with the header "JD Vance responds to the deadly shooting in Georgia by saying school shootings are just ‘a fact of life,’ and attacking common sense gun safety reform."

A later statement added an allegation that Vance said of the shooting, "we have to get over it" which is simply a bizarre fabrication.

What’s so bitterly dishonest and insidious about this form of lying is that the video that disproves the claim is right there, you can just click on it and see that Vance is in no way diminishing or downplaying school shootings.

But it doesn’t matter because the Harris team knows that the vast majority of X users won’t click the video, won’t see the truth, and worse, they will assume that the mere presence of the video constitutes proof. Just as most of the 2.5 million who saw the original AP headline will never see a correction.

From the moment Kamala’s start up campaign began the liberal media has been complicit in lie and after lie. Suddenly she had never been Border Czar, we were also told she secured the nomination from a grass roots, bottom up movement, something Gov. Gavin Neswom openly mocked and laughed about on a recent podcast.

Just yucking it up about a major lie foisted on Americans by Democrats.

Oh, and by the way, Kamala Harris, once the most liberal leaning member of the senate, who ran to the left of Joe Biden in 2019 was never actually a liberal at all. Donald Trump just made that all up.

The conventional wisdom today, born out by the numbers, is that the Harris campaign is stumbling. One thing they might consider, in an effort to turn that around, is to stop obviously and blatantly lying to the American people on a daily basis.

Voters flat out don’t believe all these fantastical flip-flops. An RMG Resources poll released Friday showed that on fracking 42 percent of those surveyed said Harris still wants to ban the practice compared to 26 percent who said she didn’t. 41 percent think she wants Medicare for all, only 23 percent believe she holds a new position. And 55 percent believe Harris opposes a border wall, and let's be honest, they're probably right.

The cost of Kamala and the media's constant lying goes well beyond the outcome of one election. In fact, it tears at the very fabric of America’s unique political enterprise.

There will likely only be one debate between Donald Trump and Harris this cycle, by Harris’ request. Why? Because debates risk exposing her lies.

Harris refuses to do press conferences or interviews. Why? Again, her lying is so obvious that even a softball on MSNBC threatens to expose it.

Furthermore, this kind of behavior and lack of accountability from the leader of the Democratic Party and its media wing invites the very cynicism we see so prominently in our society, where trust in every single one of our institutions is at all-time lows.

Please, Madame Vice President, we all know that you are speaking, and we all want to hear what you have to say, but could you please start telling the truth?

