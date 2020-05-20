Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2020 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

OPINION
Published

David Marcus: End New York City’s lockdown now!

David Marcus
By David Marcus | New York Post
close
Rudy Giuliani on New York Major Bill de Blasio's coronavirus response failuresVideo

Rudy Giuliani on New York Major Bill de Blasio's coronavirus response failures

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani joins Sean Hannity on 'Hannity.'

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox.  Sign up here

Sometimes, a good rant is all a writer can offer. Bear with me.

Last Friday morning, some 3,500 New Yorkers lined up at a Catholic church in Queens to receive free food hours before it even opened, ­according to the New York Police Department. Catholic Charities has reported a 200 percent increase in demand over the past month and a half.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR OPINION NEWSLETTER

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

By prolonging the coronavirus shutdown long after its core mission was accomplished, Gov. Cuomo and Mayor de Blasio have plunged tens of thousands of New Yorkers into poverty.

ANDY PUZDER: CORONAVIRUS RESTART – HERE'S THE MOST COMPASSIONATE THING TO DO FOR WORKERS, THEIR FAMILIES

It needs to end. Now.

CLICK HERE TO READ THE REST OF THIS OP-ED IN THE NEW YORK POST

David Marcus is the New York correspondent for The Federalist.