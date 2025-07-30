DAVID MARCUS: Democrats, media betray Israel, but look who stands firm

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

When Hamas launched its barbaric attack on Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, the real goal was not to kill Jews, it was to start a major conflict in which thousands of Palestinians in Gaza would be killed as human shields, which history has taught these terrorists would turn the West against the Jewish state.

If not for the fortitude of President Donald Trump, his GOP allies, and a handful of stalwart Democrats, this plan would have worked already. But now, just as Israel looks to finish Hamas, the useful idiots are making one last anti-Israel push.

On the Pod Save America podcast, which we are given to understand represents the mainstream Democrat Party, the hosts this week called to cut off military aid to Israel, sanction Israeli leaders, and finally said, "When the war ends, we are not going back to the pre-October 7 status quo."

Hamas couldn't move literal pawns around an actual chessboard with such ease.

And why do we see this growing betrayal of our greatest ally in the region? It is because Israel is allegedly starving Gazans, as depicted by the front page of The New York Times, which showed an image of a child supposedly showing the effects of malnutrition.

The problem is that The New York Times was lied to, the child in question suffered from a pre-existing condition, and his healthy brother was cropped from the picture. The Grey Lady has now issued a sort-of correction, but let’s be honest, the damage was done.

Meanwhile, in Europe, both France and the United Kingdom are now threatening to recognize a Palestinian state, which one imagines means recognizing Hamas as its rightful government, which is exactly what the terrorists hoped their barbarism would achieve.

It’s amazing: Europe is like Hamas’ bullpen. Whenever Israel starts winning, they get some country up throwing.

In the face of so much fecklessness from the West on Israel, Trump and his Republican Party continue to stand like a lighthouse of liberty and freedom in a dark storm of moral relativism.

On Tuesday, Trump addressed the possibility of a Palestinian state and quite sensibly said, "You could make the case that you’re rewarding people, that you’re rewarding Hamas if you do that. I don’t think they should be rewarded. I’m not in that camp, to be honest."

Trump’s point here is obviously true. If the result of massacring Jews is that Palestinians get a state, then clearly Oct. 7 was a success and will be repeated over and over regardless of how many innocents die.

When Palestinian mothers hold up their babies and pray one day they will be martyrs, that isn’t a PR stunt, they mean it. The more that this evil is coddled by cowards in the West, the longer death and destruction will reign.

This sudden moral panic over Israel also comes at a time when Trump has the region as close to possible peace as it has ever been.

The Abraham Accords have eased regional tensions outside of Gaza, the attack on Iran has weakened the Middle East's greatest threat to peace, more and more countries are open to recognizing Israel. Yet western liberals seem hellbent on fomenting anger in the Arab street.

It seems that every time Trump’s negotiators, such as Howard Lutnick, get close to a deal in Gaza, the west's useful idiots start throwing Hamas rhetorical lifelines that only serve to prolong the bloody conflict.

There is no question that horrible suffering is happening in Gaza. Trump has not only acknowledged this, but worked, within reason, to urge Israel to allow more supplies in. But without the release of the hostages and surrender of Hamas, Israel cannot stand down.

It is frankly baffling that so many on the left in the West want to prolong the status quo in the Middle East, to make sure both sides have just enough support that the fighting never ends, and yet, what other result can this appeasement have?

Trump understands something I learned talking to people in Israel last year: They are not going to end this war and just wait to be attacked again. Those days are over, they are not coming back.

With the support, and even sometimes guidance, of Trump, Israel will finish this fight, and when it does, it will be Trump’s vision of a new Middle East that triumphs, not the Left’s perverse desire to keep the conflict going forever.

For that, we should all be thankful.